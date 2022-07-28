d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_2022 First Half ResultsJuly 28th, 2022

PRESS RELEASE The Board of Directors of d'Amico International Shipping S.A. approves Q2 and H1 2022 Results: 'DIS ACHIEVED VERY STRONG RESULTS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022, ON THE BACK OF A BUOYANT PRODUCT TANKER MARKET: NET PROFIT OF US$ 19.2M, ADJUSTED NET PROFIT OF US$ 22.4M, AND EBITDA OF US$ 66.2M; STRONG FINANCIAL STRUCTURE, WITH CASH AND EQUIVALENTS OF US$ 46.0M AND NET DEBT (EXCLUDING IFRS16) TO FLEET MARKET VALUE RATIO OF 52.5% AT THE END OF JUNE 2022' FIRST HALF 2022 RESULTS Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) of US$ 115.6 million (US$ 88.9 million in H1'21)

Total net revenue of US$ 118.0 million (US$ 88.9 million in H1'21)

Gross operating profit/EBITDA of US$ 66.2 million (57.3% on TCE) (US$ 33.0 million in H1'21)

Net result of US$ 19.2 million (US$ (15.2) million in H1'21)

Adjusted Net result (excluding IFRS 16 and non-recurring items) of US$ 22.4 million (US$ (14.4) million in H1'21)

Cash flow from operating activities of US$ 18.9 million (US$ 18.5 million in H1'21)

Net debt of US$ 474.8 million (US$ 405.6 million excluding IFRS16) as at 30 June 2022 (US$ 520.3 million and US$ 439.8 million excluding IFRS 16, as at 31 December 2021) SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE) of US$ 72.8 million (US$ 46.1 million in Q2'21)

Total net revenue of US$ 74.0 million (US$ 46.1 million in Q1'21)

Gross operating profit/EBITDA of US$ 48.5 million (US$ 18.9 million in Q2'21)

Net result of US$ 25.7 million (US$ (5.4) million in Q2'21)

Adjusted Net result (excluding IFRS 16 and non-recurring items) of US$ 26.5 million (US$ (5.1) million in Q2'21) Luxembourg - July 28th, 2022 - The Board of Directors of d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: "DIS") (hereinafter: "the Company", "d'Amico International Shipping" or the "Group"), a leading international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, today examined and approved the Company's half-year and second quarter 2022 consolidated financial results. MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY Paolo d'Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d'Amico International Shipping commented: 'DIS recorded a Net profit of US$ 19.2 million in the first half of 2022 and a Net profit of US$ 25.7 million in second quarter of the year, compared with a Net loss of US$ (15.2) million in H1 2021 and a Net loss of US$ (5.4) million in Q2 2021. This substantial improvement in our results relative to the previous year, is mainly due to the very strong product tanker market we have been benefiting from since the end of the first quarter. In fact, DIS achieved a daily spot rate of US$ 21,037 in H1 2022 vs. US$ 11,355 in H1 2021 and of US$ 28,687 in Q2 2022 compared with US$ 12,720 in Q2 2021. In addition, DIS had 42.1% of its employment days covered at an 1

average daily rate of US$ 15,158 in the first six months of the year. Thus, we managed to achieve a total blended daily TCE (spot and time-charter) of US$ 18,559 in H1 2022 vs. US$ 13,371 in H1 2021, and of US$ 23,389 in Q2 2022 vs. US$ 13,893 in Q2 2021. The market was rather weak at the beginning of 2022 and especially in February, mainly due to a temporary surge in Covid cases in Europe and the US, with the resulting usual restrictions to mobility. However, freight rates started to improve again towards the end of the first quarter, hitting historically high levels in Q2. The surge in the spot rates was due to an increase in demand for refined products, as economies gradually reopened following the lifting of restrictions linked to COVID, inefficiencies in the supply chain and shifting trade patterns, with increased volumes on longer-haul routes from the US and Asia into Europe, as purchasers sourced alternatives to Russian volumes. In fact, starting from the end of the first quarter, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine has been having a significant impact on the tanker markets. According to the IEA, in December 2021 exports from Russia comprised around 5.0 million b/d of crude and condensate and around 2.9 million b/d of refined products (of which diesel accounted for around 0.6 million b/d). Around 50% of Russia's product exports were sold to European countries. According to a recent report from Clarksons, Europe's transition away from Russian oil, as well as the increase in consumption related to the unwinding of Covid restrictions, should increase product ton-miles for 2022 by 13-14%. In addition, the official restrictions on Russian oil do not come into full force until the end of 2022, therefore the current market imbalances could worsen in the coming quarters, providing further support to freight rates. Furthermore, OECD industry inventories of clean refined products have been declining rapidly and are now well below their 5-year average. The sharp drawdown in oil stocks throughout last year and the first-half of 2022, dampened trading activity but will eventually create a pent-up demand for transportation as inventories have to be replenished. We expect to continue benefitting from strong markets for several years, due to the very positive fundamentals for our industry, both on the demand and the supply side. The secular dislocation of refinery capacity further away from key consuming centres (Europe, USA, Australia), to mainly the Far East and the Middle East, will be extremely beneficial for product tankers' ton-mile demand. In addition, tonnage supply growth is expected to be very limited in the coming years. There is almost no ordering activity at the moment, mainly due to significant uncertainties regarding the technological developments required to meet the increasingly demanding environmental regulations, high newbuilding costs and limited yard availability for deliveries over the next two years (orders placed now would be for delivery starting at the end of 2024 at the earliest, with very limited slots available before 2025). In addition, the many environmental regulations imposed by international bodies, such as the IMO and the EU, will lead to a further acceleration in the scrapping of old, less efficient tankers and might force some of these vessels to slow-steam to reduce emissions. We have often stated that one of DIS' core long-term strategic objectives is to own and operate a very modern, top-quality and 'eco' fleet. Recent market and regulatory developments have strengthened our conviction. In fact, our fleet allows us today to reduce our environmental footprint, which is a key component of our Company's strategy, whilst enhancing at the same time our commercial competitiveness and our earnings potential. We reached this goal, through our very ambitious multi-year fleet renewal plan, through which we ordered 22 newbuild ships, thereby investing over US$ 750 million, whilst selling all our older tonnage. I'm proud also of our commercial strategy, based on an efficient mix of spot exposure and time-charter coverage, which we adapt opportunistically depending on the market outlook. DIS' contract coverage falls rapidly throughout the rest of this year and even further next year, with fixed rate contracts as a proportion 2

of available vessel days of only 24% for the second half of 2022 and of about 6% in 2023, allowing us to fully benefit from the current strong freight markets. Therefore, I firmly believe DIS is very well positioned to take full advantage of the current buoyant product tanker market and as I look with optimism at the fundamentals of our industry, I am confident we will generate substantial value for our Shareholders in the months and years ahead.' Carlos Balestra di Mottola, Chief Financial Officer of d'Amico International Shipping commented: 'In the first half the year, DIS' posted a Net profit of US$ 19.2 million compared with a Net loss of US$ (15.2) million in the same period of 2021. In addition, excluding non-recurring items, DIS' Net result would have amounted to US$ 22.4 million in H1 2022 vs. US$ (14.4) million in H1 2021. In Q2 2022, DIS posted a Net profit of US$ 25.7 million vs. a Net loss of US$ (5.4) million in the second quarter of last year. Such positive variance is attributable to a much stronger product tanker market relative to the same period of last year. In fact, DIS achieved a daily spot rate of US$ 21,037 in H1 2022 vs. US$ 11,355 in H1 2021 and of US$ 28,687 in Q2 2022 vs. US$ 12,720 in Q2 2021. In addition, we had contract coverage of 42.1% at a daily average rate of US$ 15,158 in H1 2022. Therefore, our total daily average rate (which includes both spot and time-charter contracts) was of US$ 18,559 in H1 2022 vs. US$ 13,371 in H1 2021, and of US$ 23,389 in Q2 2022 vs. US$ 13,893 in Q2 2021. DIS' EBITDA amounted to US$ 66.2 million in H1 2022 vs. US$ 33.0 million achieved in H1 2021, and to US$48.5 million in Q2 2022 vs. US$ 18.9 million in Q1 2022. The Cash flow from operating activities generated in the first six months of the year was negatively affected by movements in working capital amounting to US$ (32.9) million, which are mainly attributable to an increase in the length of spot voyages, longer payment terms on freights, and a lower TC coverage. This led to a lower generation of operating cash flow, which amounted to US$ 18.9 million H1 2022 (vs US$ 18.5 million in H1 2021), than could have been expected in such a strong market. The overwhelming majority of these delayed freight payments were received in the first weeks of July, resulting in a substantial improvement in our liquidity position since the end of June. In the first half of 2022, we finalized the sale of two 2005 built MR vessels, the M/T High Valor and the M/T High Priority; through these transactions we generated respectively around US$7.8m and US$7.0m in cash, net of commissions and of the reimbursement of the vessels' existing bank loans. In addition to improving DIS' liquidity position, the sale of these vessels, the oldest in our fleet, was also fully in line with DIS' strategic goal of owning and operating a very modern and 'eco' fleet, boosting our earnings potential whilst significantly reducing our carbon emissions. Today, DIS benefits from the strategic and operational flexibility deriving from a strong balance sheet, having strengthened further its financial structure in H1 2022, thanks also to two additional vessel disposals finalized in the period and to an increase in asset values. In fact, given the strong market conditions and the positive medium-term outlook for our industry, vessel values have been rising in the last 12 months, with DIS' fleet market value increasing by 9.0% in Q2'22 alone. As at the end of June 2022, DIS had Cash and cash equivalent of US$ 46.0 million and the ratio between DIS' Net financial position (NFP) (excluding IFRS 16) and its fleet market value (FMV) was equivalent to a healthy 52.5% vs. 60.4% at the end of '21 (65.9% at the end of '20, 64.0% at the end of '19 and 72.9% at the end of '18). We expect this ratio to further improve in the rest of this year. We have significantly reduced our refinancing risk up to 2024. In fact, between the end of last year and the very beginning of 2022, we refinanced in full all the bank debt which was originally due to mature in 3

2022, and in July 2022 we refinanced almost all our bank debt maturing in 2023 (with the only exception of the facility relating to one vessel, which we expect to refinance in Q3 of this year), at very competitive terms. Our modern fleet, our solid financial structure, our flexible commercial strategy and our many strategic initiatives of the last years, allow us today to fully enjoy the current very strong product tanker market and to look with optimism at the future, with the objective of rewarding our Shareholders for their support and trust.' FINANCIAL REVIEW SUMMARY OF THE RESULTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2022 The product tanker markets were very weak at the beginning of 2022. However, the product tanker market has seen significantly improved conditions in Q2 amid impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Conditions have varied by sector, with product tanker earnings especially strong, earnings in the smaller crude sectors healthy and the VLCC market still weak (though eco and scrubber fitted ships have fared better). Crude tanker markets are expected to benefit from further easing of OPEC output cuts and improved Chinese demand in coming months, providing further support to an already buoyant product tanker market. Average clean MR earnings improved throughout the quarter. The recent strength in the MR markets has been underpinned by recovering demand for refined products as economies continue reopening following the lifting of restrictions linked to COVID, inefficiencies in the supply chain and shifting trade patterns, with increased volumes on longer-haul routes ex-US and ex-Asia into Europe, as purchasers source alternatives to Russian volumes. Earnings have remained high, supported by steady activity, in both the Eastern and Western basins. According to the IEA's July '22 report global refinery runs rose by 600,000 b/d in June as maintenance wound down, while product prices and margins marched on to new highs. At 79.7 million b/d, throughputs were 1.4 million b/d higher than April's seasonal low, but with refined product demand increasing one and a half times as fast over the same period, the gap between product supply and demand widened. Refinery margins increased further in June on a monthly average basis, except for margins in Northwest Europe, which were affected by lower naphtha runs. The one-yeartime-charter rate is always the best indicator of spot market expectations and as at the end of June 2022 was assessed at around US$ 20,000 per day (up from US$ 13,500 per day in March) for a conventional MR2, with an Eco MR2 assessed at a premium of around US$ 3,000 per day. In H1 2022, DIS recorded a Net profit of US$ 19.2 million vs. a Net loss of US$ (15.2) million posted in the same period of 2021. Such positive variance is attributable to a much stronger product tanker market relative to the same period of last year. Excluding results on disposal and non-recurringfinancial items, as well as the asset impairment and the effects of IFRS 16, DIS' Net result would have amounted to US$ 22.4 million in H1 2022 compared with US$ (14.4) million recorded in H1 2021. In Q2 2022, DIS posted a Net profit of US$ 25.7 million vs. a Net loss of US$ (5.4) million registered in the second quarter of last year. Excluding results on disposal and non-recurringfinancial items, as well as the asset impairment and the effects of IFRS 16, DIS' Net result would have amounted to US$ 26.5 million in Q2 2022 compared with US$ (5.1) million recorded in Q2 2021. 4