Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. D'Amico International Shipping S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   LU0290697514

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
0.2200 EUR   +0.69%
12:01aD'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the acquisition of the full control of Glenda International ShippingAugust 25th, 2022
PU
07/28D'Amico International Shipping S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : Scarica documento
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Announces the acquisition of the full control of Glenda International ShippingAugust 25th, 2022

08/26/2022 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

d'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUSITION OF THE FULL

CONTROL OF GLENDA INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING D.A.C.

Luxembourg - August 25th, 2022 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (the "Company"or "DIS"), an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announces that its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) ("d'Amico Tankers") gained control of 100% of Glenda International Shipping d.a.c. (Ireland) ("Glenda" or "the JV") through the redemption of the shares ("the Redemption") owned by Topley Corporation ("Topley", part of the Glencore Group) in the JV for a consideration of US$ 27.4 million. Prior to the transaction Topley owned a participation of 50% in Glenda International Shipping. The vessels owned by Glenda International Shipping are the following MRs ("the Vessels"):

Vessel

Dwt

Year built

Builder, Country

GLENDA Melissa

47,203

2011

Hyundai Mipo, South Korea

GLENDA Meryl

47,251

2011

Hyundai Mipo, South Korea

GLENDA Melody

47,238

2011

Hyundai Mipo, South Korea

GLENDA Melanie

47,162

2010

Hyundai Mipo, South Korea

Prior to the Redemption of the shares, the bank loans related to the Vessels were fully reimbursed. However, d'Amico Tankers plans to acquire the Vessels from Glenda and is already in advanced discussions with some of its closest banks to finance such purchase.

As of today, DIS' fleet comprises 35 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 17 owned, 10 chartered-in and 8 bareboat chartered-in) with an average age of about 7.0 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels. This transaction allows DIS to increase its consolidated owned MR fleet by the equivalent of two vessels.

Paolo d'Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d'Amico International Shipping, stated:

"I'm pleased to announce the conclusion of this transaction which I believe represents a good opportunity for DIS, arising from the excellent relationship built over many years with the Glencore Group. This deal will immediately increase the size of DIS' fleet and given the very positive outlook for the market, we expect to achieve a good return on this investment. In addition, we feel the price paid by DIS is attractive not only relative to the market's prospects but also relative to recent transactions for similar vessels, reflecting also the speed, ease and certainty of execution that we could offer to the Glencore Group. The four vessels owned by Glenda International Shipping were built at a top tier yard and we know the ships very well since the d'Amico Group has supervised their construction and have managed them since their delivery from the yard. From a strategic perspective, we plan to operate the vessels for a few years to benefit from the current strong markets before we start gradually selling them, with the objective of doing so prior to their 15th anniversary, seeking to continue controlling a young and fuel-efficient fleet. I would also like to take this occasion to thank the Glencore Group and its management team for the trustworthy relationship we built over many years as business partners and co-shareholders, as I look forward to many more deals together in the future."

From today this press release is available on the investor relations section of DIS' website, filed with the CSSF, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e- marketSTORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately- owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its fully-owned subsidiary, d'Amico Tankers D.A.C., Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a long history of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key maritime centers (London, Dublin, Monaco, Stamford and Singapore). The Company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS.MI".

Anna Franchin, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail:ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661-7566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614-2950

E-Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

Media Relations

Havas PR Milan

Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145

E-Mail: marco.fusco@havaspr.com

Antonio Buozzi

Tel.: +39 320.0624418

E-Mail: antonio.buozzi@havaspr.com

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 04:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
12:01aD'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the acquisition of the full control of ..
PU
07/28D'Amico International Shipping S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
07/28D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : Scarica documento
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : D'Amico International Shipping S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_2022 First Half ResultsJuly 28th, 2022
PU
07/21D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the refinancing of the debt maturing in..
PU
07/20D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the refinancing of the debt maturing in..
PU
07/05D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Filing ans storage of the notarial deed of execut..
PU
07/05D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Press Release announcement of changes in the shar..
PU
07/01D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the refinancing of two leasesJuly 1st, ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 297 M - -
Net income 2022 62,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 407 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 268 M 268 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 539
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Duration : Period :
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,22 $
Average target price 0,26 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Massimo Castrogiovanni Independent Non-Executive Director
Stas Andrzej Jozwiak Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.131.22%267
ENBRIDGE INC.15.75%89 242
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.24.00%58 992
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.82%51 760
WILLIAMS COMPANIES36.71%43 355
KINDER MORGAN, INC.21.44%43 258