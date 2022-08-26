d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Announces the acquisition of the full control of Glenda International ShippingAugust 25th, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

d'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUSITION OF THE FULL

CONTROL OF GLENDA INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING D.A.C.

Luxembourg - August 25th, 2022 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (the "Company"or "DIS"), an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announces that its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) ("d'Amico Tankers") gained control of 100% of Glenda International Shipping d.a.c. (Ireland) ("Glenda" or "the JV") through the redemption of the shares ("the Redemption") owned by Topley Corporation ("Topley", part of the Glencore Group) in the JV for a consideration of US$ 27.4 million. Prior to the transaction Topley owned a participation of 50% in Glenda International Shipping. The vessels owned by Glenda International Shipping are the following MRs ("the Vessels"):

Vessel Dwt Year built Builder, Country GLENDA Melissa 47,203 2011 Hyundai Mipo, South Korea GLENDA Meryl 47,251 2011 Hyundai Mipo, South Korea GLENDA Melody 47,238 2011 Hyundai Mipo, South Korea GLENDA Melanie 47,162 2010 Hyundai Mipo, South Korea

Prior to the Redemption of the shares, the bank loans related to the Vessels were fully reimbursed. However, d'Amico Tankers plans to acquire the Vessels from Glenda and is already in advanced discussions with some of its closest banks to finance such purchase.

As of today, DIS' fleet comprises 35 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 17 owned, 10 chartered-in and 8 bareboat chartered-in) with an average age of about 7.0 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels. This transaction allows DIS to increase its consolidated owned MR fleet by the equivalent of two vessels.

Paolo d'Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d'Amico International Shipping, stated:

"I'm pleased to announce the conclusion of this transaction which I believe represents a good opportunity for DIS, arising from the excellent relationship built over many years with the Glencore Group. This deal will immediately increase the size of DIS' fleet and given the very positive outlook for the market, we expect to achieve a good return on this investment. In addition, we feel the price paid by DIS is attractive not only relative to the market's prospects but also relative to recent transactions for similar vessels, reflecting also the speed, ease and certainty of execution that we could offer to the Glencore Group. The four vessels owned by Glenda International Shipping were built at a top tier yard and we know the ships very well since the d'Amico Group has supervised their construction and have managed them since their delivery from the yard. From a strategic perspective, we plan to operate the vessels for a few years to benefit from the current strong markets before we start gradually selling them, with the objective of doing so prior to their 15th anniversary, seeking to continue controlling a young and fuel-efficient fleet. I would also like to take this occasion to thank the Glencore Group and its management team for the trustworthy relationship we built over many years as business partners and co-shareholders, as I look forward to many more deals together in the future."

