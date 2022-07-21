Log in
    DIS   LU0290697514

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
  Report
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Announces the refinancing of the debt maturing in 2023 on 3 MR vessels July 21st, 2022

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

d'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. ANNOUNCES

THE REFINANCING OF THE BANK DEBT RELATED TO THREE OF ITS MR VESSELS,

MATURING IN 2023

Luxembourg - July 21st, 2022 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (the "Company"or "DIS"), an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announces that its fully-owned operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) ("d'Amico Tankers" or "Subsidiary"), has already secured the refinancing of the loan related to three of its MR vessels maturing in 2023, with their related balloons. In detail:

  • d'Amico Tankers has signed a US$ 25.2 million 7-year term loan facility with Danish Ship Finance A/S, to refinance the bank loans maturing in 2023 on MT High Seas and MT High Tide. This new loan is expected to be drawn down and the current financing reimbursed in July 2022.
  • d'Amico Tankers has signed an agreement with Tokyo Century Corporation to extend in direct continuation and for further 4.5 years from its previous maturity in January 2023, the existing loan on MT High Challenge, with an amount currently outstanding of US$ 13.8 million.

As of today, DIS' fleet comprises 35 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 17 owned, 10 chartered-in and 8 bareboat chartered-in) with an average age of about 6.9 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels.

Paolo d'Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d'Amico International Shipping, stated:

"I am pleased to announce that DIS has already refinanced the loans maturing in 2023, with their related balloons, on two of its MR vessels and has extended for further 4.5 years a loan maturing early in 2023 on another MR ship. DIS managed to obtain very good conditions on these new loans, thanks to our solid financial structure and to the strong banking relationships we have built over several years."

From today this press release is available on the investor relations section of DIS' website, filed with the CSSF, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e- marketSTORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately- owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its fully-owned subsidiary, d'Amico Tankers D.A.C., Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a long history of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key maritime centers (London, Dublin, Monaco, Stamford and Singapore). The Company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS.MI".

Anna Franchin, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail:ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661-7566 London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614-2950E-Mail:damicotankers@capitallink.com

Media Relations

Havas PR Milan

Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145

E-Mail: marco.fusco@havaspr.com

Antonio Buozzi

Tel.: +39 320.0624418

E-Mail: antonio.buozzi@havaspr.com

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
