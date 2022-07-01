Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. D'Amico International Shipping S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   LU0290697514

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.1878 EUR   -0.42%
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the refinancing of two leasesJuly 1st, 2022
PU
10:13aD'Amico International Shipping Exercises Purchase Options For Two Vessels
MT
D'Amico International Shipping S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Announces the refinancing of two leasesJuly 1st, 2022

07/01/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

d'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. ANNOUNCES THE EXERCISE OF TWO PURCHASE

OPTIONS AND THEIR REFINANCING WITH TWO NEW LEASING TRANSACTIONS

Luxembourg - July 01st, 2022 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Borsa Italiana: DIS) (the "Company"or "DIS"), an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, announces that its operating subsidiary d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) ("d'Amico Tankers"), exercised its purchase options on the existing bareboat charter contracts for MT High Discovery (a 49.990 dwt medium-range product tanker vessel built in 2014 by Hyundai-Mipo, South Korea), for a consideration of US$ 20.3 million, and for MT High Fidelity (a 49,990 dwt medium-range product tanker vessel built in 2014 by Hyundai-Vinashin Shipyard Co. Ltd., Vietnam), for a consideration of US$ 19.2 million.

In addition, d'Amico Tankers will refinance the two vessels with new 10-year leases (bareboat charter contracts), with a purchase obligation at the end of the contract, and purchase options starting from the second anniversary date for MT High Discovery and the third anniversary date for MT High Fidelity.

As of today, DIS' fleet comprises 35 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 17 owned, 10 chartered-in and 8 bareboat chartered-in) with an average age of about 6.9 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels.

Paolo d'Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d'Amico International Shipping, stated:

"I'm satisfied to announce the conclusion of these refinancing transactions with reputable Japanese counterparties, which allow DIS to generate some cash at inception of the new lease contract, while significantly reducing the cost of funding and the P&L and cash break-even for these two modern vessels. In addition, we will retain full control, both technical and commercial, of these two young Eco MR ships, through new 10-year bareboat charter contracts and we will have the option of repurchasing the High Discovery and the High Fidelity, starting respectively from the second and third anniversary of their contract start dates."

From today this press release is available on the investor relations section of DIS' website, filed with the CSSF, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e- marketSTORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately- owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its fully-owned subsidiary, d'Amico Tankers D.A.C., Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a long history of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key maritime centers (London, Dublin, Monaco, Stamford and Singapore). The Company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS.MI".

Anna Franchin, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail:ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661-7566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614-2950

E-Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

Media Relations

Havas PR Milan

Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145

E-Mail: marco.fusco@havaspr.com

Antonio Buozzi

Tel.: +39 320.0624418

E-Mail: antonio.buozzi@havaspr.com

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 17:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 251 M - -
Net income 2022 25,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 425 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 241 M 241 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 578
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Duration : Period :
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,20 $
Average target price 0,19 $
Spread / Average Target -3,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Massimo Castrogiovanni Independent Non-Executive Director
Stas Andrzej Jozwiak Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.99.58%241
ENBRIDGE INC.10.02%85 520
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.97%53 138
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.34%50 888
WILLIAMS COMPANIES19.85%38 014
KINDER MORGAN, INC.5.67%38 003