d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Approves amendements to the long-term incentive planJuly 29th, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF d'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. APPROVES

AMENDMENTS TO THE LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN WITH THE OBJECTIVE OF PROMOTING AN

EVEN GREATER ATTENTION TO SUSTAINABILITY ISSUES

Luxembourg, July 29th, 2021 - Today the Board of Directors of d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (the "Company" or "DIS"), following the positive recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, resolved to approve a few amendments to the "DIS 2019-2021Medium-Long Term Incentive Plan" (the "LTI Plan" or the "Plan") initially approved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company's Shareholders' (the "AGM") held on 30 April 2019 and subsequently amended on 13 November 2019 by the Board of Directors (such amendments having been ratified by the AGM held on 21 April 2020).

In particular, to encourage an even greater attention to sustainability issues and in accordance with the recommendation of the new Corporate Governance Code issued by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. in 2020, the Board of Directors approved to introduce, for the third and last cycle of the Plan (vesting period 2021-2022), specific performance indicators focused on the efficiency and the environmental impact of the Company's fleet.

The amended LTI Plan is available in the area dedicated to remuneration within the Corporate Governance section of DIS' web site (www.damicointernationalshipping.com).

From today, this press release is available on the Investor Relations of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through eMarket STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of Officially Appointed Mechanism (OAM).

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its controlled subsidiary namely d'Amico Tankers DAC, Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 and 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS".

Anna Franchin - Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail: ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661‐7566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614‐2950

E‐Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

Media Relations

Havas PR Milan

Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145

E-Mail: marco.fusco@havaspr.com

1

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
