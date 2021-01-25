d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Execution of the Buy back program_January 25th 2021January 25th 2021
01/25/2021 | 08:18am EST
EXECUTED BUY-BACK PROGRAM
Luxembourg - January 25th, 2021 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following "DIS" or the "Company") announces today that during the period between January 14th and January 22nd 2021, n. 1,305,897 own shares (representing 0.105% of the outstanding share capital of the Company) were repurchased on the regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at the average price of Euro 0.0936 and for a total consideration of Euro 122,217.85.
As at January 22nd, 2020, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. holds nr. 18,326,911 own shares, representing 1.48% of its outstanding share capital.
The transactions were made and coordinated by an independent equity broker duly engaged for this purpose, Equita SIM S.p.A., in compliance with the Board of Directors resolution of 13th of November 2019 and under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by DIS Shareholders' Meeting on 20th April 2016 (as reminded by means of a press release issued on 13th November 2019).
More information about the daily purchases of DIS' treasury shares (ISIN code LU0290697514) can be found below in aggregated form and in details as per Annex A enclosed.
Date
Volume
Average Price (Euro)
Consideration (Euro)
14/01/2021
151,397
0.0952
14,412.99
15/01/2021
300,000
0.0946
28,380.00
18/01/2021
120,160
0.0938
11,271.01
19/01/2021
120,000
0.0938
11,256.00
20/01/2021
163,334
0.0936
15,288.06
21/01/2021
163,206
0.0936
15,276.08
22/01/2021
287,800
0.0915
26,333.70
From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM (Officially Appointed Mechanism).
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately-owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. indirectly controls, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Stamford, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'DIS.MI'.
Investor Relations
Media Relations
d'Amico International Shipping S.A
Havas PR Milan
Anna Franchin - Investor Relations Manager
Marco Fusco
Tel: +35 2 2626292901
Tel.: +39 0285457029
Tel: +37 7 93105472
E-Mail:marco.fusco@havaspr.com
E-mail:ir@damicointernationalshipping.com
Antonio Buozzi
Tel.: +39 320.0624418
Capital Link
E-Mail:antonio.buozzi@havaspr.com
New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661‐7566
London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614‐2950
E‐Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com
