d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Execution of the Buy back program_January 25th 2021January 25th 2021

EXECUTED BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Luxembourg - January 25th, 2021 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following "DIS" or the "Company") announces today that during the period between January 14th and January 22nd 2021, n. 1,305,897 own shares (representing 0.105% of the outstanding share capital of the Company) were repurchased on the regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at the average price of Euro 0.0936 and for a total consideration of Euro 122,217.85.

As at January 22nd, 2020, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. holds nr. 18,326,911 own shares, representing 1.48% of its outstanding share capital.

The transactions were made and coordinated by an independent equity broker duly engaged for this purpose, Equita SIM S.p.A., in compliance with the Board of Directors resolution of 13th of November 2019 and under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by DIS Shareholders' Meeting on 20th April 2016 (as reminded by means of a press release issued on 13th November 2019).

More information about the daily purchases of DIS' treasury shares (ISIN code LU0290697514) can be found below in aggregated form and in details as per Annex A enclosed.

Date Volume Average Price (Euro) Consideration (Euro) 14/01/2021 151,397 0.0952 14,412.99 15/01/2021 300,000 0.0946 28,380.00 18/01/2021 120,160 0.0938 11,271.01 19/01/2021 120,000 0.0938 11,256.00 20/01/2021 163,334 0.0936 15,288.06 21/01/2021 163,206 0.0936 15,276.08 22/01/2021 287,800 0.0915 26,333.70

