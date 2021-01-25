d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Execution of the Buy back program_January 25th 2021January 25th 2021

Log in
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Execution of the Buy back program_January 25th 2021

01/25/2021 | 08:18am EST
PRESS RELEASE

EXECUTED BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Luxembourg - January 25th, 2021 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following "DIS" or the "Company") announces today that during the period between January 14th and January 22nd 2021, n. 1,305,897 own shares (representing 0.105% of the outstanding share capital of the Company) were repurchased on the regulated market managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. at the average price of Euro 0.0936 and for a total consideration of Euro 122,217.85.

As at January 22nd, 2020, d'Amico International Shipping S.A. holds nr. 18,326,911 own shares, representing 1.48% of its outstanding share capital.

The transactions were made and coordinated by an independent equity broker duly engaged for this purpose, Equita SIM S.p.A., in compliance with the Board of Directors resolution of 13th of November 2019 and under the authorization to purchase own shares approved by DIS Shareholders' Meeting on 20th April 2016 (as reminded by means of a press release issued on 13th November 2019).

More information about the daily purchases of DIS' treasury shares (ISIN code LU0290697514) can be found below in aggregated form and in details as per Annex A enclosed.

Date

Volume

Average Price (Euro)

Consideration (Euro)

14/01/2021

151,397

0.0952

14,412.99

15/01/2021

300,000

0.0946

28,380.00

18/01/2021

120,160

0.0938

11,271.01

19/01/2021

120,000

0.0938

11,256.00

20/01/2021

163,334

0.0936

15,288.06

21/01/2021

163,206

0.0936

15,276.08

22/01/2021

287,800

0.0915

26,333.70

From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM (Officially Appointed Mechanism).

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately-owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. indirectly controls, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Stamford, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'DIS.MI'.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

d'Amico International Shipping S.A

Havas PR Milan

Anna Franchin - Investor Relations Manager

Marco Fusco

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel.: +39 0285457029

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-Mail:marco.fusco@havaspr.com

E-mail:ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Antonio Buozzi

Tel.: +39 320.0624418

Capital Link

E-Mail:antonio.buozzi@havaspr.com

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661‐7566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614‐2950

E‐Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

ANNEX A

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

14/01/2021

15,000

0.0959

09:03:58

14/01/2021

25,000

0.0952

10:02:47

14/01/2021

9,081

0.0952

13:12:48

14/01/2021

4,461

0.0952

13:12:48

14/01/2021

500

0.0952

13:16:56

14/01/2021

1,000

0.0952

14:12:39

14/01/2021

2,099

0.0952

15:25:08

14/01/2021

7,859

0.0952

15:52:36

14/01/2021

31,134

0.0951

16:23:35

14/01/2021

20,000

0.0951

17:20:26

14/01/2021

1,259

0.0951

17:23:24

14/01/2021

20,000

0.0951

17:23:54

14/01/2021

2,607

0.0951

17:29:30

14/01/2021

10,392

0.095

17:29:30

14/01/2021

1,005

0.095

17:29:45

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

15/01/2021

3,600

0.0956

09:04:08

15/01/2021

40,000

0.0947

09:09:48

15/01/2021

13,374

0.0947

09:14:19

15/01/2021

15,000

0.095

10:36:41

15/01/2021

12,558

0.0949

13:13:01

15/01/2021

10,000

0.0949

13:25:35

15/01/2021

16,000

0.0949

14:17:14

15/01/2021

5,442

0.0949

14:58:27

15/01/2021

29,558

0.0949

14:58:27

15/01/2021

1,218

0.0949

14:58:27

15/01/2021

10,174

0.0949

15:05:35

15/01/2021

131

0.0947

15:26:16

15/01/2021

10,000

0.0947

15:26:16

15/01/2021

2,945

0.0947

15:36:24

15/01/2021

5,000

0.0944

16:14:42

15/01/2021

876

0.0944

16:29:13

15/01/2021

925

0.0944

16:38:00

15/01/2021

23,199

0.0944

16:38:06

15/01/2021

15,000

0.0943

16:42:52

15/01/2021

5,000

0.0943

16:42:52

15/01/2021

10,000

0.0943

16:48:23

15/01/2021

15,000

0.0942

17:01:05

15/01/2021

1,240

0.0942

17:01:05

15/01/2021

3,760

0.0942

17:02:16

15/01/2021

37,665

0.094

17:29:39

15/01/2021

12,335

0.094

17:29:45

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

18/01/2021

40,036

0.0938

12:05:30

18/01/2021

9,964

0.0938

12:05:30

18/01/2021

36

0.0938

12:19:38

18/01/2021

519

0.0938

12:19:38

18/01/2021

43,445

0.0938

12:19:38

18/01/2021

22,500

0.0937

15:14:15

18/01/2021

1,227

0.0937

15:14:15

18/01/2021

2,433

0.0937

15:14:25

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

19/01/2021

2,205

0.0941

14:25:24

19/01/2021

2,024

0.0941

14:25:24

19/01/2021

2,000

0.094

15:38:38

19/01/2021

2,006

0.094

15:42:30

19/01/2021

1,450

0.094

15:51:45

19/01/2021

21,515

0.094

16:12:07

19/01/2021

8,485

0.0938

16:12:07

19/01/2021

2,510

0.0938

16:30:56

19/01/2021

33,000

0.0938

16:45:54

19/01/2021

3,340

0.0938

16:58:10

19/01/2021

1,465

0.0938

16:59:17

19/01/2021

29,899

0.0937

17:00:56

19/01/2021

10,101

0.0937

17:29:46

Date

Volume

Price (Euro)

Time

20/01/2021

9,000

0.0941

09:20:56

20/01/2021

21,000

0.0935

10:44:09

20/01/2021

40,000

0.0934

11:22:54

20/01/2021

30,000

0.0932

11:57:02

20/01/2021

10,485

0.094

11:58:34

20/01/2021

515

0.094

11:58:34

20/01/2021

45,000

0.0937

12:20:22

20/01/2021

102

0.0937

12:25:58

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 13:17:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Income Statement Evolution
