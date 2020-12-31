d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Filing ans storage of the notarial deed of execution of capital increase and of the news of associationsDecember 31st, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FILING AND STORAGE OF THE NOTARIAL DEED OF EXECUTION OF CAPITAL

INCREASE AND OF THE NEW ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATIONS

Luxembourg - December 31st, 2020 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following also "DIS" or the "Company") announces that the notarial deed - registering the amendment of the share capital occurred on 31st December 2020 further to the issuance of new shares due to the exercise of n. 7,666 "Warrants d'Amico International Shipping 2017-2022", as per resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 18 April 2017 - and the new Articles of Associations, consequently amended at article 5, have been disclosed and stored using the e-marketSDIR/e-market STORAGE circuit and are available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website.

The notarial deed is available in the "Investor Relations" section of the DIS website, in the "2017 Capital Increase" area while the new Articles of Association can be consulted in the "Corporate Governance" area.

The new Articles of Association have also been filed with Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) and with Borsa Italiana S.p.A, with the mentioned marked amendments.

From today also this press release is available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.