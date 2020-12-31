Log in
D'Amico International Shipping S.A.

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Filing ans storage of the notarial deed of execution of capital increase and of the news of associationsDecember 31st, 2020

12/31/2020 | 05:41pm EST
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FILING AND STORAGE OF THE NOTARIAL DEED OF EXECUTION OF CAPITAL

INCREASE AND OF THE NEW ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATIONS

Luxembourg - December 31st, 2020 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following also "DIS" or the "Company") announces that the notarial deed - registering the amendment of the share capital occurred on 31st December 2020 further to the issuance of new shares due to the exercise of n. 7,666 "Warrants d'Amico International Shipping 2017-2022", as per resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 18 April 2017 - and the new Articles of Associations, consequently amended at article 5, have been disclosed and stored using the e-marketSDIR/e-market STORAGE circuit and are available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website.

The notarial deed is available in the "Investor Relations" section of the DIS website, in the "2017 Capital Increase" area while the new Articles of Association can be consulted in the "Corporate Governance" area.

The new Articles of Association have also been filed with Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) and with Borsa Italiana S.p.A, with the mentioned marked amendments.

From today also this press release is available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 22:40:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 317 M - -
Net income 2020 15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 137 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 653
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Duration : Period :
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,16 $
Last Close Price 0,11 $
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cesare d'Amico Executive Director
Massimo Castrogiovanni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.-34.25%137
ENBRIDGE INC.-20.94%64 805
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-30.58%42 675
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-25.85%37 789
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-35.90%30 720
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-15.94%24 199
