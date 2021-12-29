Log in
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Filing ans storage of the notarial deed of execution of capital increase and of the new articles of associationsDecember 29th, 2021

12/29/2021 | 01:17pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FILING AND STORAGE OF THE NOTARIAL DEED OF EXECUTION OF

CAPITAL INCREASE AND OF THE NEW ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATIONS

Luxembourg - 29th December 2021 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (following also "DIS" or the "Company") announces that the notarial deed - registering the amendment of the share capital occurred on 29th December 2021 further to the issuance of new shares due to the exercise of n. 2,220 "Warrants d'Amico International Shipping 2017-2022", as per resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company dated 18 April 2017 - and the new Articles of Associations, consequently amended at article 5, have been disclosed and stored using the e-market SDIR/e- market STORAGE circuit and are available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website.

The notarial deed is available in the "Investor Relations" section of the DIS website, in the "2017 Capital Increase" area while the new Articles of Association can be consulted in the "Corporate Governance" area.

The new Articles of Association have also been filed with Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) and with Borsa Italiana S.p.A, with the mentioned marked amendments.

From today also this press release is available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is an indirect subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. indirectly controls, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 and 51,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'DIS'.

d'Amico International Shipping S.A

Anna Franchin - Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +35 2 2626292901

Tel: +37 7 93105472

E-mail: ir@damicointernationalshipping.com

Capital Link

New York - Tel. +1 (212) 661‐7566

London - Tel. +44 (0) 20 7614‐2950

E‐Mail: damicotankers@capitallink.com

Havas PR Milan

Marco Fusco

Tel.: +39 02 85457029 - Mob.: +39 345.6538145

E-Mail: marco.fusco@havaspr.com

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 18:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
