d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Press Release announcement of changes in the share capital_December 31st, 2020December 31st, 2020

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Press Release announcement of changes in the share capital_December 31st, 2020

12/31/2020 | 05:21pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Announcement of changes in the share capital

Luxembourg - December 31st, 2020 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company") announces the new issued share capital (entirely subscribed and paid), duly registered by notarial deed executed today and not on 29th December as it was announced by the press release published on the 28th of December due to the belated arrival of the subscription price on the Company's bank account, following the exercise of 7,666 "d'Amico International Shipping Warrants 2017 - 2022" ISIN code LU1588548724 (the "Warrants") during the fourth additional exercise period (the "Fourth Additional Exercise Period"), and the subsequent subscription and issuance of 7,666 ordinary newly issued shares (the "Warrant Shares"), based on the ratio of one (1) Warrant Share for each (1) Warrant exercised.

The above-mentioned transaction arises from the board of directors' decisions of 18 April 2017 (communicated to the market on the same date by means of a press release), which approved the DIS Prospectus dated 18 April 2017 with the annexed terms and conditions of the Warrants (the "2017-2022Warrants Terms and Conditions") and the further adjustment of the exercise price of the Warrants according to article 6.1.1 of the 2017-2022 Warrants Terms and Conditions as announced by the Company by means of a press release dated 29 March 2019.

TABLE 1

Current share capital

Previous share capital

USD

No. of

Unit

USD

No. of

Unit

shares

Value

shares

value

Total of which:

62,052,650.30

1,241,053,006

Without

62,052,267.00

1,241,045,340

Without

par

par

value

value

Ordinary shares

62,052,650.30

1,241,053,006

Without

62,052,267.00

1,241,045,340

Without

(regular

par

par

entitlement:

value

value

01.01.2020)

current coupon

number: N.A.

TABLE 2

Number of securities converted/exercised

Number of securities outstanding

Warrants

7,66655,228,468

From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 22:20:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 317 M - -
Net income 2020 15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 137 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 653
Free-Float 33,5%
