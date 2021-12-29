d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Press Release announcement of changes in the share capital_December 29th, 2021December 29th, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Announcement of changes in the share capital

Luxembourg, 29th December 2021 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company") announces the new issued share capital (entirely subscribed and paid), duly registered by notarial deed executed today, following the exercise of 2,220 "d'Amico International Shipping Warrants 2017 - 2022" ISIN code LU1588548724 (the "Warrants") during the fifth additional exercise period (the "Fifth Additional Exercise Period"), and the subsequent subscription and issuance of 2,220 ordinary newly issued shares (the "Warrant Shares"), based on the ratio of one (1) Warrant Share for each (1) Warrant exercised.

The above-mentioned transaction arises from the board of directors' decisions of 18 April 2017 (communicated to the market on the same date by means of a press release), which approved the DIS Prospectus dated 18 April 2017 with the annexed terms and conditions of the Warrants (the "2017-2022Warrants Terms and Conditions") and the further adjustment of the exercise price of the Warrants according to article 6.1.1 of the 2017-2022 Warrants Terms and Conditions as announced by the Company by means of a press release dated 29 March 2019.

TABLE 1

Current share capital Previous share capital USD No. of Unit USD No. of Unit shares Value shares value Total of 62,052,778.45 1,241,055,569 Without 62,052,667.45 1,241,053,349 Without which: par par value value Ordinary 62,052,778.45 1,241,055,569 Without 62,052,667.45 1,241,053,349 Without shares par par (regular value value entitlement: 01.01.2021) current coupon number: N.A.

TABLE 2

Number of securities

Number of securities converted/exercised

outstanding

Warrants

2,22055,225,905