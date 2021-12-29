d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Press Release announcement of changes in the share capital_December 29th, 2021December 29th, 2021
Announcement of changes in the share capital
Luxembourg, 29thDecember 2021 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company") announces the new issued share capital (entirely subscribed and paid), duly registered by notarial deed executed today, following the exercise of 2,220 "d'Amico International Shipping Warrants 2017 - 2022" ISIN code LU1588548724 (the "Warrants") during the fifth additional exercise period (the "Fifth Additional Exercise Period"), and the subsequent subscription and issuance of 2,220 ordinary newly issued shares (the "Warrant Shares"), based on the ratio of one (1) Warrant Share for each (1) Warrant exercised.
The above-mentioned transaction arises from the board of directors' decisions of 18 April 2017 (communicated to the market on the same date by means of a press release), which approved the DIS Prospectus dated 18 April 2017 with the annexed terms and conditions of the Warrants (the "2017-2022Warrants Terms and Conditions") and the further adjustment of the exercise price of the Warrants according to article 6.1.1 of the 2017-2022 Warrants Terms and Conditions as announced by the Company by means of a press release dated 29 March 2019.
TABLE 1
Current share capital
Previous share capital
USD
No. of
Unit
USD
No. of
Unit
shares
Value
shares
value
Total of
62,052,778.45
1,241,055,569
Without
62,052,667.45
1,241,053,349
Without
which:
par
par
value
value
Ordinary
62,052,778.45
1,241,055,569
Without
62,052,667.45
1,241,053,349
Without
shares
par
par
(regular
value
value
entitlement:
01.01.2021)
current
coupon
number: N.A.
TABLE 2
Number of securities
Number of securities converted/exercised
outstanding
Warrants
2,22055,225,905
From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.
