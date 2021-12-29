Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. D'Amico International Shipping S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIS   LU0290697514

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.

(DIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Press Release announcement of changes in the share capital_December 29th, 2021December 29th, 2021

12/29/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Announcement of changes in the share capital

Luxembourg, 29th December 2021 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company") announces the new issued share capital (entirely subscribed and paid), duly registered by notarial deed executed today, following the exercise of 2,220 "d'Amico International Shipping Warrants 2017 - 2022" ISIN code LU1588548724 (the "Warrants") during the fifth additional exercise period (the "Fifth Additional Exercise Period"), and the subsequent subscription and issuance of 2,220 ordinary newly issued shares (the "Warrant Shares"), based on the ratio of one (1) Warrant Share for each (1) Warrant exercised.

The above-mentioned transaction arises from the board of directors' decisions of 18 April 2017 (communicated to the market on the same date by means of a press release), which approved the DIS Prospectus dated 18 April 2017 with the annexed terms and conditions of the Warrants (the "2017-2022Warrants Terms and Conditions") and the further adjustment of the exercise price of the Warrants according to article 6.1.1 of the 2017-2022 Warrants Terms and Conditions as announced by the Company by means of a press release dated 29 March 2019.

TABLE 1

Current share capital

Previous share capital

USD

No. of

Unit

USD

No. of

Unit

shares

Value

shares

value

Total of

62,052,778.45

1,241,055,569

Without

62,052,667.45

1,241,053,349

Without

which:

par

par

value

value

Ordinary

62,052,778.45

1,241,055,569

Without

62,052,667.45

1,241,053,349

Without

shares

par

par

(regular

value

value

entitlement:

01.01.2021)

current

coupon

number: N.A.

TABLE 2

Number of securities

Number of securities converted/exercised

outstanding

Warrants

2,22055,225,905

From today this press release is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, disclosed through the e-market SDIR circuit, filed with Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. in its quality of OAM.

Disclaimer

d'Amico International Shipping SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 18:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
01:17pD'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Filing ans storage of the notarial deed of execut..
PU
12/28D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_ Result of the Fifth Additional Warrants exercise..
PU
12/07D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Announces the sale of MT High ValorDecember 07th,..
PU
11/11D'Amico International Shipping S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
11/11DIS_Publications of the Interim Management Statement as of September 30th 2021November ..
PU
11/11DIS_2021 Nine months Results November 11th, 2021
PU
11/09DIS_Announces the sale of MT High VentureNovember 09th, 2021
PU
10/26DIS_Announces the conclusion of a bareboat contract on MT Cielo di LondraOctober 26th, ..
PU
07/29D'amico International Shipping S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
07/29D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S A : DIS_Filing and storage H1 2021 Financial reportJuly 2..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 201 M - -
Net income 2021 -33,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 624
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Duration : Period :
d'Amico International Shipping S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,10 $
Average target price 0,14 $
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo d'Amico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Balestra di Mottola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Flemming Carlsen Chief Operating Officer
Massimo Castrogiovanni Independent Non-Executive Director
Stas Andrzej Jozwiak Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A.0.44%126
ENBRIDGE INC.19.75%77 084
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.36%47 178
TC ENERGY CORPORATION16.81%46 201
KINDER MORGAN, INC.16.02%35 961
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.30.47%31 785