d'Amico International Shipping S A : DIS_Filing and Storage 19 03 21march 19th, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS DOCUMENTATION FILING AND

STORAGE

Luxembourg - 19th March, 2021 - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. ("DIS" or the "Company")

announces that - in compliance with relevant applicable laws and regulations - all the requested supporting documentation in view of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders convened on 20 April 2021 at the Linklaters LLP premises at 35, Avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, Grand

Duchy of Luxembourg (the "Meeting"), including two further reports of the Board of Directors to the shareholders, is now available to the public at DIS registered office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it), at Bourse de Luxembourg (www.bourse.lu) and on the "corporate governance" section of the Company's website (www.damicointernationalshipping.com).

It is reminded that, as announced by means of press release on 11 March 2021, the Company has already published the 2020 financial statements, the 2020 corporate governance and ownership structure report and the 2020 report on remuneration (whose first section illustrates the DIS 2021 general remuneration policy) The Company further announces that the convening notice of the Meeting will be duly published tomorrow on the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, on the Luxembourg newspaper Tageblatt and on the Luxembourg Official Gazette (Recueil électronique des sociétés et associations).

The Company finally informs that the information on its total issued share capital is available on the "investor relations" - "relevant shareholders" section of its website

(http://investorrelations.damicointernationalshipping.com/en/relevant-shareholders/).

From today, this press release is available on the investor relations section of the Company's website, filed with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) disclosed through e-market SDIR circuit and stored at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. through the e-market STORAGE system and at Société de la Bourse de Luxembourg S.A. through the OAM storage system.