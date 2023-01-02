Advanced search
D B : Spurt in Volume

01/02/2023 | 10:18am EST
January 2, 2023

To

The Vice President,

Surveillance Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Email id: surveillance@nse.co.in

Dear Sir,

Ref.: NSE: Your Letter No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/12681 dated 2 January, 2023 (today) received via email (today);

K. A.: Ms. Sonali Karnik, Vice President, Surveillance, NSE

In response to your above-referred communication, we hereby request you to please note that the Company (D. B. Corp Limited) has always complied with all the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") as amended from time to time and in terms of Reg.30 of the said Listing Regulations, has always intimated to the Stock Exchange/s all the events, information etc. that have a bearing on the operations / performance of the company which include all price sensitive information, etc.

Kindly note that recently there is no such relevant information about the Company (D. B. Corp Limited) which is not provided to you (the Stock Exchange/s) which might have bearing on the price / volume behavior of D. B. Corp scrip in the market. The significant increase in the volume of the scrip that you have referred in your above-referred communication is purely market driven and entirely beyond the control of the Company's Management.

We request you to kindly take the abovesaid on records.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For D. B. Corp Limited

Anita

Gokhale

Digitally signed by Anita Gokhale Date: 2023.01.02 19:21:37 +05'30'

Anita Gokhale

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Cc: The Manager, On-Line Surveillance Dept.

BSE Limited, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 E-mail: bse.surv@bseindia.com

Disclaimer

DB Corp Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 15:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
