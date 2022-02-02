D BOX Technologies : 10 Movies and TV Series to Watch During a Cozy Weekend at Home

If you enjoy taking in movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then Eternals is a great choice of movie to pass the time on an afternoon!

Eternals follows the story of ten Eternal beings who were specifically placed on Earth around 5000 BC to get rid of an invasive species taking over, called Deviants. Once they rid the planet of the species, the ten went their separate ways to live out their immortal lives - until two Eternals were attacked by a Deviant in modern times.

To save humanity from the Deviants, the Eternals must assemble once more after centuries of not seeing one another-hoping that their combined forces are enough to take on the battle, both against the Deviants and each other.

Starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh,Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie as the Eternals, this

Marvel flick grossed more than 402 million worldwide and is available to watch at home with D-BOX haptic feedback!

If you want to spend time as a family watching a movie that will make Mom and Dad nostalgic while still being fun and new for the kids, then be sure to check out GhostBusters: Afterlife!

Now available with D-BOX haptic feedback, this movie acts as the sequel to the 1984 and 1989 Ghostbuster films-which were both directed by now-producer Ivan Reitman, with his son Jason now at the helm in the Directors' chair.

After a young family loses their home and falls on some difficult times financially, they're forced to uproot their lives at they know them and relocate to a small town in Oklahoma, where they inherit their late grandfather's house.

A little while after they settle into their new home, a series of mysterious events start occurring-leading the family to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and to unravel the secret legacy their grandfather left behind!

Accompanying them on their adventure is schoolteacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd), as well as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, who all reprise their roles from the original films.

Nominated for Nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and winner of Best Sound and Best Film Editing at the 93rd Oscar Academy awards, Sound of Metal follows the downward spiral of Ruben Stone-a heavy-metal drummer-as he begins to lose his hearing.

Not only must the drummer accept his gradual hearing loss forcing him to give up his passion, but he also must put great effort into assuring he doesn't relapse-as a recovering drug addict, this drastic change to his lifestyle has the potential to ruin everything he's worked so hard to achieve.

Starring Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke and Paul Raci, this must-see and critic-endorsed film is the newest to hit the D-BOX content catalogue, having been made available for you to watch at home today!

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Wrath of Man is an action heist film that follows a cash truck security guard as he starts the job.

When the mysterious new guard and his coworkers want to pull off a heist that veers off-track, he's forced to demonstrate some extremely rare, precise and difficult skills-leaving everyone else to wonder where he came from, what he wants and who exactly he is.

Starring Jason Statham as the new truck guard along with Holt McCallany and Josh Hartnett, you'll be able to feel every thrilling discovery by watching Wrath of Man with D-BOX's high-fidelity haptic feedback!

Home to the former pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is slowly dying out due to leftover waste. However, when an unexpected evil from below is released among the town's residents, the surviving citizens of Raccoon City must work together to expose the dark truth behind Umbrella Corporation and save their city!

Adapted from the stories of the first and second games of the same name, this horror flick was directed by Johannes Roberts and serves as a reboot of the Resident Evil film series.

Starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logueand Neal McDonough, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City is sure to please lovers of the games and original movie series alike when it's available with D-BOX haptic feedback on February 9th!

If you're more in the mood for a good TV series that has multiple episodes for you to watch, then check out these series that are perfect for a cozy weekend!

Fans of Star Wars will be happy to dive into two new series on Disney+: The Book of Boba Fett and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.The Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff of the very popular The Mandalorian and features the infamous bounty hunter and Fennec Shand as they try to rise to power in the underworld by claiming territory once ruled by Jabba the Hut.

As a matter of fact, The Mandalorian is one of series that D-BOX users can't stop raving about! Steve, one of our D-BOX PLUS users, just can't get enough of it.

"I watched the series twice - first without D-BOX then second with. D-BOX made watching the series much more engrossing and enthralling," he explained. "The fight scenes were intense, the jet pack and space scenes were awesome, and just the overall impact using D-BOX while watching the series was "an event. I loved the series and would give it about an 8 or a 9, but the D-BOX version throws it into the "11" category!"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, on the other hand, follows a group of clones as they try to navigate the galaxy's many changes right after the end of the Clone Wars.

With new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett coming out weekly and with Star Wars: The Bad Batch having been renewed for another season, this is the perfect time to start either (or both!) of them and to go on the adventure with the characters thanks to high-fidelity haptic feedback!

A cozy weekend is also the perfect time for Marvel fans to rejoice in two new series: Hawkeye and What If…?.

Hawkeyetakes place one year after the events of Avengers: Endgame and features Clint Barton being forced to partner with Kate Bishop to confront his past as his alias Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for the Holidays.

What If…?, on the other hand, is an animated series that explores one main question: what if the biggest events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had gown down differently?

To answer the question, the show explores creative alternate timelines in the Multiverse in new and original ways.

Finally, if you're looking to indulge in a thought-provoking yet intense series, be sure to check out Squid Game-this Korean series pits hundreds of broke players with nothing to lose against one another in seemingly friendly children's games, but with a dark twist: if you lose, you die. Only one will live long enough to be crowned the champion of the Squid Games and take home the more than $40 million dollar prize!

Cozy up with great haptic entertainment

Whether you're a fan of horror, suspense, family-friendly movies or of thought-provoking TV series, there's sure to be something on this list to pique your interest for a cozy weekend at home!

By watching your entertainment with D-BOX's high-fidelity haptic feedback, you're thrown deep into the heart of the action right from the comfort of your living room or home theater.

Plus, when you get done with binging the suggestions on this list, there's plenty of more content to enjoy during cozy weekends in D-BOX's catalogue of more than 2,200 titles!