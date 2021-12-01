D BOX Technologies : 9 Gift Ideas for Movie Lovers

No movie lover can be without a way to make the most popular movie snack, making a popcorn machine an excellent gift!

While microwaved, bagged popcorn can do the job in a pinch, sometimes you simply crave something a little fancier. There are many different options on the market today that exist if you want to gift someone a popcorn machine, so there's a style for every movie lover!

If your recipient lives in an apartment or doesn't have a lot of space, then a collapsible, microwavable popcorn maker could be an option that allows them to decide the flavouring without taking up too much space. If they have a bit of extra room, then a stovetop popcorn machine might be the perfect alternative!

If your movie lover doubles as a true popcorn lover, then they'd likely adore to receive a cinema-style popcorn maker that they can proudly display in their kitchen.

If you decide to go this route, then be sure to include a starter kit with kernels, popcorn salt and your oil of choice!

No matter what your movie lover likes to snack on during a movie, gifting them a customized basket of their favourite goodies is sure to bring a smile to their face.

A snack care package is a DIY-style gift that can be easily personalized to the recipient, often with supplies found purely at your local dollar store. All you need is a basket, some tissue paper and the snacks!

If you want to take the basket up a notch, then pay a visit to a party store-they often carry decorations for Oscar Parties year-round, which evidently contain a lot of movie references. This is a great way to really fancy up the basket!

Once the basket is all set up, simply fill it with their favourite goodies-this can be unpopped popcorn bags, chocolate, candy or chips.

If your recipient is really big on popcorn, then you can include a different variety of shaker seasonings, or maybe even a unique bag of pre-popped popcorn such as French Cancan, Skinny Pop or Boom Chicka Pop!

If you happen not to be the DIY type, then there's an option for you too-you can use a subscription movie snack box service such as Home Theatre Movie Box (snackshop.com)to keep your movie lover loaded with goodies!

Have you ever spotted a movie poster at a cinema that you thought was incredibly artistic, unique, and that made you wish you had a copy for your living room?

It's guaranteed that this has happened multiple times to movie lovers, so you can bring them some joy by actually acquiring one!

Whether it be the poster from their favourite movie, that has their favourite actor or actress or just one that caught their eye, these posters are a wonderful addition to a movie lover's home décor.

There are a few ways you can go about getting an authentic movie poster: you can look on sites such as e-bay for more vintage posters, browse Facebook Marketplace for the specific one you want, or you can contact your local movie theater directly if the movie was recently in theaters. Theaters are continuously changing out their poster frames with upcoming titles, so they may be happy to sell or to give away any previously displayed posters when they're no longer needed!

If you want to make this gift extra special, then be sure to frame it before putting it under the tree!

Perfect for the classic movie lover, you can give the gift of the ultimate movie "bucket list" with this top 100 all-time movies scratch-off poster!

As they watch each movie on the poster, they'll scratch off the title to reveal a fun illustration depicting something in the film.

Not only does this poster look good, but it's also a great conversation starter among friends! Their guests are sure to comment on the movies they've seen, which ones they want to see and more.

Once the entire poster has been watched and scratched off, the recipient can frame the gift and proudly display their accomplishment!

If your movie lover is enthusiastic about every part of the movie-making process, then a Masterclass subscription could be well worth their while!

For those who may not know, Masterclass is a platform that allows subscribers to take classes from world-renowned experts on countless different subjects, film included.

With a Masterclass subscription, the recipient can learn about directing from Ron Howard, Independent filmmaking from Spike Lee, voice acting from Nancy Cartwright, filmmaking from James Cameron and more. This will allow your loved one to delve deeper into the world of filmmaking and all that goes into it in a unique an interactive manner!

As a bonus, a Masterclass membership comes with every single Masterclass there is-meaning that there's even more to learn about other than just the world of film.

You can gift your movie lover the ultimate theatrical experience with a local cinema gift card that will cover a D-BOX premium experience as well as their snacks of choice!

The D-BOX experience will further immerse them in the content of the movie with high-fidelity haptic feedbacking stimulating their mind as well as their entire body in a way that is perfectly synchronized with the action-on screen. You can find D-BOX theaters in more than 40 countries thanks to partners such as Cinemark, Cineplex, CMX Cinemas, Maya Cinemas, Cinesa, Hoyts and many more!

You can even go a step further with this gift and purchase the tickets directly if the movie will be playing during the holidays. Or, if there's a movie you know they want to see hitting the big screen soon, then print a fake ticket as placeholder and wrap that instead! Be sure to check out all the great D-BOX films coming soon!

Canadian movie lovers can add a little extra fun to their Cineplex gift card with the Holiday Gift Pack, loaded with extra movie perks such as free popcorn, free movie tickets and concession coupons!

You can find a D-BOX theater near you using this interactive map.

Whether you're a movie lover yourself or not, chances are you've also had this age-old dilemma: you open a streaming service with the goal of watching a movie, but instead end up spending more than an hour trying to decide what you want to watch. Movie plans = ruined!

You can help a movie lover in your entourage solve this problem by gifting them a set of movie dice.The premise of these die are simple: you give them a roll and they'll tell you what genre to watch, what type of content to watch (movie, TV series, etc) and which "number" to watch: meaning if you roll "comedy, movie, 4", then you watch the 4th movie listed under comedy!

These dice will allow users to discover content that they likely would not have consumed otherwise and make for an extra fun movie night.

If your movie lover is looking to up their home theater game (link to home theater blog), then you can give them the gift of a giant screen in a pocket-sized projector!

Projectors such as the Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector can project cinema-sized screens on any wall or screen, or even on your ceiling for in-bed watching.

A projector like this allows the recipient to enjoy the content they want, anywhere they want, with or without a big TV screen. With a tiny but powerful projector, movie night can also easily be moved outside!

If you want to get the movie lover in your life the ultimate gift, then look no further than a high-fidelity home haptic recliner like the D-BOX Lifestyle by Jaymar Experience! This recliner serves to revolutionize your immersive home entertainment experiences.

The D-BOX Lifestyle haptic seat taps into the body's sensory potential with a combination of movements, vibrations and textures that are perfectly synchronized with the content being enjoyed. This makes for a richer and fuller experience that brings movies, series and entertainment of all kinds to life!

D-BOX's at-home haptic technology is also compatible with all of the most popular streaming services, giving you the opportunity to turn their ordinary viewing experience into an extraordinary one.

With D-BOX Lifestyle recliner being incredibly simple to set up and with over 2000 D-BOX encoded titles (and counting) to choose from, giving a haptic seat is truly the ultimate holiday gift for movie lovers. They'll even be able to watch television series, listen to music and concerts, and even wind down with D-BOX's haptic relaxation playlist!