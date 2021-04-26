D-BOX Technologies announces changes to the composition of its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment, effective immediately, of Jean-Pierre Trahan as a member of its Board of Directors. He is also joining the company’s Audit Committee. D-BOX is also announcing the departure of Robert Copple from D-BOX’ Board of Directors to pursue other interests.



With almost 30 years of experience under his belt, Jean-Pierre Trahan has been the Chief Financial Officer of Stingray Group, a public company, since 2011. He leads all financial and accounting activities and is involved in all aspects of mergers and acquisitions, where Stingray has been especially active in recent years. Before joining Stingray, he held various positions with Gestion Juste Pour Rire Inc., 20-20 Technologies Inc., Hydro Agri Canada (a division of Norsk Hydro ASA), and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mr. Trahan,” stated Denis Chamberland, Chairman of the Board of Directors of D-BOX. “With the company evolving towards a technology platform, and with the consumer-led diversification that began last year, his niche expertise in a technological company, will be very helpful. In addition, his understanding of the various business and corporate development models for publicly listed companies with international operations will certainly allow D-BOX to maximize its full growth potential.”

Mr. Trahan is a CPA and CA, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (specializing in accounting) from the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, and a Bachelor of Social Sciences (specializing in economics) from the University of Ottawa. In 2016, he was a winner of the “Aces of Finance” awarded by the Quebec Chapter of Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) in the “Financial executive of a small or medium-sized enterprise” category.

Today’s announcement coincides with the resignation of Robert Copple as a director of the company. D-BOX would like to thank him for his valued contribution to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee over the past four years, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through haptic technology. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.