Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. D-BOX Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBO   CA23305P1080

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DBO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D-BOX Technologies announces changes to the composition of its Board of Directors

04/26/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment, effective immediately, of Jean-Pierre Trahan as a member of its Board of Directors. He is also joining the company’s Audit Committee. D-BOX is also announcing the departure of Robert Copple from D-BOX’ Board of Directors to pursue other interests.

With almost 30 years of experience under his belt, Jean-Pierre Trahan has been the Chief Financial Officer of Stingray Group, a public company, since 2011. He leads all financial and accounting activities and is involved in all aspects of mergers and acquisitions, where Stingray has been especially active in recent years. Before joining Stingray, he held various positions with Gestion Juste Pour Rire Inc., 20-20 Technologies Inc., Hydro Agri Canada (a division of Norsk Hydro ASA), and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mr. Trahan,” stated Denis Chamberland, Chairman of the Board of Directors of D-BOX. “With the company evolving towards a technology platform, and with the consumer-led diversification that began last year, his niche expertise in a technological company, will be very helpful. In addition, his understanding of the various business and corporate development models for publicly listed companies with international operations will certainly allow D-BOX to maximize its full growth potential.”

Mr. Trahan is a CPA and CA, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (specializing in accounting) from the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, and a Bachelor of Social Sciences (specializing in economics) from the University of Ottawa. In 2016, he was a winner of the “Aces of Finance” awarded by the Quebec Chapter of Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) in the “Financial executive of a small or medium-sized enterprise” category. 

Today’s announcement coincides with the resignation of Robert Copple as a director of the company. D-BOX would like to thank him for his valued contribution to the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee over the past four years, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through haptic technology. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 
  
D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. 
Stéphane VidalDavid Montpetit
Vice President, Marketing and CommunicationChief Financial Officer
450-442-3003, ext. 373450-442-3003, ext. 296
svidal@d-box.com dmontpetit@d-box.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:41pD-BOX Technologies announces changes to the composition of its Board of Direc..
GL
03/04D BOX TECHNOLOGIES  : IIROC Trade Resumption - DBO.WT
AQ
03/04D BOX TECHNOLOGIES  : IIROC Trading Halt - DBO.WT
AQ
02/18D BOX TECHNOLOGIES  : Prices Overnight Marketed Equity Offering
MT
02/18D BOX TECHNOLOGIES  : IIROC Trade Resumption - DBO
AQ
02/18D BOX TECHNOLOGIES  : IIROC Trading Halt - DBO
AQ
02/17D BOX TECHNOLOGIES  : Plans Overnight Marketed Offering of Share Units
MT
02/17D BOX TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Overnight Marketed Equity Offering
AQ
02/12D BOX TECHNOLOGIES  : Inks Deal With SIMTAG
MT
02/11D-BOX Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25,9 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2020 -6,25 M -5,03 M -5,03 M
Net Debt 2020 1,24 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
D-BOX Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sébastien Mailhot President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
David Montpetit Chief Financial Officer
Denis Chamberland Chairman
Robert Desautels Chief Technology Officer
Louis P. Bernier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.05%16
ROKU, INC.7.48%45 830
VIVENDI SE11.52%38 503
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-0.68%19 407
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-9.10%17 233
BOLLORÉ SE25.67%15 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ