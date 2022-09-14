D-BOX announces the election of its directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.



All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were elected at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of the shareholders.

The voting results are as follows:

name of nominee votes for % for votes against % against Sébastien Mailhot 84,999,868 99.79% 182,540 0.21% Brigitte Bourque 84,945,268 99.72% 237,140 0.28% Luc Martin 70,826,868 83.15% 14,355,540 16.85% Denis Chamberland 70,785,868 83.10% 14,396,540 16.90% Louis P. Bernier 84,803,768 99.56% 378,640 0.44% Zrinka Dekic 84,846,745 99.61% 335,663 0.39% Jean-Pierre Trahan 70,800,368 83.12% 14,382,040 16.88%

