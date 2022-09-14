D-BOX announces the election of its directors

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.
All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were elected at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of the shareholders.
The voting results are as follows:
name of nominee
votes for
% for
votes against
% against
Sébastien Mailhot
84,999,868
99.79%
182,540
0.21%
Brigitte Bourque
84,945,268
99.72%
237,140
0.28%
Luc Martin
70,826,868
83.15%
14,355,540
16.85%
Denis Chamberland
70,785,868
83.10%
14,396,540
16.90%
Louis P. Bernier
84,803,768
99.56%
378,640
0.44%
Zrinka Dekic
84,846,745
99.61%
335,663
0.39%
Jean-Pierre Trahan
70,800,368
83.12%
14,382,040
16.88%
