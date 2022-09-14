Advanced search
    DBO   CA23305P1080

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DBO)
2022-09-14
0.0900 CAD    0.00%
04:31pD-BOX announces the election of its directors
GL
04:31pD-BOX announces the election of its directors
GL
08/18D-box launches g5, its latest generation of haptic systems
AQ
D-BOX announces the election of its directors

09/14/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive experiences, held its annual and special meeting of shareholders today.

All of the proposed nominees for the Board of Directors in the proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were elected at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of the shareholders.

The voting results are as follows:

name of nomineevotes for% forvotes against% against
Sébastien Mailhot84,999,86899.79%182,5400.21%
Brigitte Bourque84,945,26899.72%237,1400.28%
Luc Martin70,826,86883.15%14,355,54016.85%
Denis Chamberland70,785,86883.10%14,396,54016.90%
Louis P. Bernier84,803,76899.56%378,6400.44%
Zrinka Dekic84,846,74599.61%335,6630.39%
Jean-Pierre Trahan70,800,36883.12%14,382,04016.88%

ABOUT D-BOX
D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. 
Stéphane VidalDavid Montpetit
Vice President, Product and BrandChief Financial Officer
450-826-1903450-442-3003, ext. 296
svidal@d-box.comdmontpetit@d-box.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
