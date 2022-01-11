UPDATE – D-BOX Technologies appoints Karen Mendoza as Vice President, Sales – Commercial Entertainment

Theatrical Entertainment, Attractions and Simulation & Training sectors

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Mendoza as the Vice President of Sales, Commercial Entertainment. She will be replacing Yannick Gemme, who his leaving the Corporation for personal reasons. Ms. Mendoza has over 20 years of experience in business development, partner management, sales and merchandising. She developed business markets for entertainment, gaming and eSports organizations, such as Nintendo of America, FOX Sports Interactive and GameTruck Licensing. She will be based in San Francisco, be a member of the executive committee and will be reporting to the President and CEO of D-BOX.



In her new position, Ms. Mendoza will be responsible for maintaining strategic contacts with existing commercial partners, developing new partnerships, driving customer success and developing new business opportunities. Her nomination is part of the Corporation’s long-term focus to build on the Corporation’s entertainment and simulation worldwide reputation in the commercial sector, by delivering high-fidelity immersive haptic experiences that have no equal. Her industry experience coupled with her extensive network of contacts are key advantages that will play an important role in our success. Ms. Mendoza’s expertise, insights, and focus will be extremely important assets for our global organization.

“I am very pleased to see Ms. Mendoza joining our sales team. Her wealth of experience and excellent track record is a perfect fit to grow our commercial business,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “She will play a critical role in enhancing our brand as we continue to grow the business and provide ongoing best-in-class service to our commercial partners.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to D-BOX’s goals in 2022 and the years to come,” said Ms. Mendoza. “This is an organization with a strong business model and clear vision led by a team of driven professionals who are dedicated to making waves on a global stage. The innovation of their technology and the plans they have for the future are very exciting to me. I am eager to utilize my expertise to be a significant part of that success.”

