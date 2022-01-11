Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. D-BOX Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBO   CA23305P1080

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DBO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDATE – D-BOX Technologies appoints Karen Mendoza as Vice President, Sales – Commercial Entertainment

01/11/2022 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Theatrical Entertainment, Attractions and Simulation & Training sectors

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Mendoza as the Vice President of Sales, Commercial Entertainment. She will be replacing Yannick Gemme, who his leaving the Corporation for personal reasons. Ms. Mendoza has over 20 years of experience in business development, partner management, sales and merchandising. She developed business markets for entertainment, gaming and eSports organizations, such as Nintendo of America, FOX Sports Interactive and GameTruck Licensing. She will be based in San Francisco, be a member of the executive committee and will be reporting to the President and CEO of D-BOX.

In her new position, Ms. Mendoza will be responsible for maintaining strategic contacts with existing commercial partners, developing new partnerships, driving customer success and developing new business opportunities. Her nomination is part of the Corporation’s long-term focus to build on the Corporation’s entertainment and simulation worldwide reputation in the commercial sector, by delivering high-fidelity immersive haptic experiences that have no equal. Her industry experience coupled with her extensive network of contacts are key advantages that will play an important role in our success. Ms. Mendoza’s expertise, insights, and focus will be extremely important assets for our global organization.

“I am very pleased to see Ms. Mendoza joining our sales team. Her wealth of experience and excellent track record is a perfect fit to grow our commercial business,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “She will play a critical role in enhancing our brand as we continue to grow the business and provide ongoing best-in-class service to our commercial partners.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to contributing to D-BOX’s goals in 2022 and the years to come,” said Ms. Mendoza. “This is an organization with a strong business model and clear vision led by a team of driven professionals who are dedicated to making waves on a global stage. The innovation of their technology and the plans they have for the future are very exciting to me. I am eager to utilize my expertise to be a significant part of that success.”

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration, and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment, or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA, and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
  
D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Stéphane Vidal David Montpetit
Vice President, Marketing and CommunicationChief Financial Officer
514 826-1903450 999-3216
svidal@d-box.comdmontpetit@d-box.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7cc8f21-51bd-40a8-a834-decf87e727a1


All news about D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:57aUPDATE – D-BOX Technologies appoints Karen Mendoza as Vice President, Sales &ndas..
GL
09:57aUPDATE – D-BOX Technologies appoints Karen Mendoza as Vice President, Sales &ndas..
GL
08:01aD-BOX Technologies appoints Karen Mendozaas Vice President, Sales – Commercial En..
GL
01/06Game Developer -RAZER DEFINES THE FUTURE OF THE ULTIMATE HOME SETUP WITH PROJECT SOPHIA..
AQ
01/05D-BOX Technologies and Razer Combine Their Talents to Announce the Enki Pro Hypersense ..
CI
01/05D-BOX Technologies and Razer combine their talents to announce the Enki Pro HyperSense ..
AQ
2021D-BOX Technologies announces changes to the composition of its Board of Directors
AQ
2021D-Box Technologies Inc. Appoints Zrinka Dekic to Its Board of Directors
CI
2021D BOX TECHNOLOGIES : 6 Holiday D-BOX Movies to Watch at Home
PU
2021D BOX TECHNOLOGIES : Must-See Movies This 2021 Holiday Season
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 11,1 M 8,76 M 8,76 M
Net income 2021 -6,19 M -4,89 M -4,89 M
Net cash 2021 3,16 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,9 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
D-BOX Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Mailhot President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
David Montpetit Chief Financial Officer
Denis Chamberland Chairman
Robert Desautels Chief Technology Officer
Louis P. Bernier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%17
ROKU, INC.-19.82%24 583
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-8.80%20 262
BOLLORÉ SE-2.11%15 994
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-7.86%15 468
VIVENDI SE0.08%14 006