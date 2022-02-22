Log in
    DGKC   PK0052401012

D.G. KHAN CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(DGKC)
D G Khan Cement : TRANSMISSION OF HALF YEARLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

02/22/2022 | 12:51am EST
Half Yearly

Report,

December 31,

2021

(Un-audited)

D.G. KHAN CEMENT

COMPANY LIMITED

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Company Information

02

Directors' Report

03

CONDENSED INTERIM UNCONSOLIDATED

Independent Auditor's Review Report

11

Statement of Financial Position

12

Statement of Profit or Loss - Unaudited

14

Statement of Comprehensive Income - Unaudited

15

Statement of Changes In Equity - Unaudited

16

Statement of Cash Flows - Unaudited

17

Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim

Unconsolidated Financial Information - Unaudited

18

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

Statement of Financial Position

32

Statement of Profit or Loss - Unaudited

34

Statement of Comprehensive Income - Unaudited

35

Statement of Changes In Equity - Unaudited

36

Statement of Cash Flows - Unaudited

37

Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim

Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited

38

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Mrs. Naz Mansha

Chairperson / Non-Executive

Mr. Raza Mansha

Chief Executive / Executive

Mr. Khalid Niaz Khawaja

Independent

Mr. Usama Mahmud

Independent

Mr. Mahmood Akhtar

Non-Executive

Mr. Farid Noor Ali Fazal

Executive

Mr. Shahzad Ahmad Malik

Non-Executive

Female Director 01

Male Directors 06

Audit Committee

Mr. Khalid Niaz Khawaja

Member/Chairman

Mr. Mahmood Akhtar

Member

Mr. Usama Mahmud

Member

Human Resource & Remuneration Committee

Mr. Khalid Niaz Khawaja

Member/Chairman

Mr. Raza Mansha

Member

Mr. Shahzad Ahmad Malik

Member

Management

Mr. Raza Mansha

Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Arif Bashir

Director Technical & Operations

Mr. Farid Noor Ali Fazal

Director Marketing

Mr. Inayat Ullah Niazi

Chief Financial Officer

Company Secretary

Mr. Khalid Mahmood Chohan

Bankers

Allied Bank Limited

MCB Islamic Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

Bank Al-Habib Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

Samba Bank Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank

Soneri Bank Limited

Faysal Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited Limited

The Bank of Punjab

Habib Metropolitan Bank

United Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

The Bank of Khyber

JS Bank Limited

Silk Bank Limited

Citi Bank N.A.

Industrial and Commercial Bank

Askari Bank Limited

of China (ICBC)

External Auditors

A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisors

Mr. Shahid Hamid, Bar-at-Law

Important Identification Numbers of Company

CUIN: 0006469

NTN: 1213275-6

STRN: 0402252300164

PSX Symbol: DGKC

Company Products

I. Clinker

  1. Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC)
    III. Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC)

HS Code

Clinker: 2523.1000

Cement: 2523.2900

Applicable Laws & Regulations

Many laws and regulations apply to the Company including:

  • The Companies Act
  • Stock Exchange Regulations
  • Code of Corporate Governance
  • International Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards
  • International Auditing Standards
  • Income Tax Law
  • Sales Tax Law
  • Excise Laws
  • Property Laws
  • Labour Laws
  • Health & Safety Laws
  • Environmental Laws
  • Banking Regulations, etc.

Company Rating

Long Term: AA -

Short Term: A1+

Outlook: Stable

Rating Agency: PACRA

Rating Date: March 04, 2021

Registered Office

Nishat House, 53-A, Lawrence Road, Lahore-Pakistan.

UAN: +92 42 111 11 33 33

Fax: +92 42 36367414

Email: info@dgcement.com

web site: www.dgcement.com

Factories

Khofli Sattai, Distt., Dera Ghazi Khan-Pakistan.

Phone: +92-641-460025-7

Fax: +92-641-462392

Email: dgsite@dgcement.com

12, K.M. Choa Saidan Shah Road, Khairpur,

Tehsil Kallar Kahar, Distt. Chakwal-Pakistan.

Phone: +92-543-650215-8

Fax: +92-543-650231

Chichaee Gadani Main RCD, HUB

Distt. Lasbela, Pakistan

UAN: +92 42 111 11 33 33

Share Registrar: THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd

Head Office, Karachi

Branch Office, Lahore

Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial

Siddique Trade Centre,

Street No. 2, DHA Phase_VII,

Office No. PL-29, PL Floor,

Karachi 75500.

72 Main Boulevard,

UAN: 021 111 000 322

Gulberg II, Lahore

Tel: 021 353 10 191, Fax: 021 353 10 190

Phone: +92 42 3578 1682

For Investors' Information, Comments, Inquiries, Complaints

Mr. Farid Fazal

(Director Marketing)

E-mail: ffazal@dgcement.com

Phone: +92 42 111 11 33 33

(Marketing related queries)

Mr. Inayat Ullah Niazi

(Chief Financial Officer)

E-mail: iniazi@dgcement.com

Phone: +92 42 111 11 33 33

Mr. Khalid Mehmood Chohan

(Company Secretary)

E-mail: kchohan@dgcement.com

Phone: +92 42 111 11 33 33

2

HALF YEAR 2021 DGKC

Directors' Report

The directors of your company are pleased to present you the results of HY22:

HY2022

HY2021

Rupees in '000'

Sales

27,434,482

21,862,581

Cost of sales

(22,576,459)

(18,449,084)

Gross profit

4,858,023

3,413,497

Administrative expenses

(368,391)

(310,022)

Selling and distribution expenses

(1,011,242)

(992,066)

Net impairment (losses)/gain on financial assets

(38,764)

30,888

Other expenses

(333,413)

(48,172)

Other income

1,292,402

353,624

Finance cost

(1,537,950)

(1,528,903)

Profit before taxation

2,860,665

918,846

Taxation

(683,588)

(117,980)

Profit for the period

2,177,077

800,866

EPS (Rs/share)

4.97

1.82

GP%

17.71%

15.61%

PBT%

10.43%

4.20%

PAT%

7.94%

3.66%

Production and Sales volumetric data is as under:

HY2022

HY2021

in MT

Production:

Clinker

3,356,283

3,094,799

Cement

2,751,340

2,778,473

Sales:

Total Cement

2,709,973

2,756,448

Local Cement (excluding own consumption)

2,534,154

2,703,221

Export Cement

175,819

53,227

Clinker Sale

754,905

1,008,205

FY22 came with high expectations on part of Government to achieve high growth numbers at macro-economic levels. High PSDP expenditure was budgeted. Targeted subsidies were planned at different sectors of economy. Agriculture sector was heavily incentivized with 'Kisan card', high support prices, laws relating to timely payments to farmers and National Agriculture Emergency program. Construction sector was also focused with subsidies on housing loans, extension in tax amnesty and through regulatory enforcement by State Bank of Pakistan. This pace was halted by the world-wide inflation crisis mainly on account of high fuel and energy prices. As a result, Pakistan economy exposed to fault lines in early months of the year. Current account deficit that started showing signs of weakness in last quarter of FY21, carried on in the current year. Worldwide inflation in commodity (particularly coal and crude oil) and edible oil prices made

HALF YEAR 2021 DGKC

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

