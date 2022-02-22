D G Khan Cement : TRANSMISSION OF HALF YEARLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Directors' Report

The directors of your company are pleased to present you the results of HY22:

HY2022 HY2021 Rupees in '000' Sales 27,434,482 21,862,581 Cost of sales (22,576,459) (18,449,084) Gross profit 4,858,023 3,413,497 Administrative expenses (368,391) (310,022) Selling and distribution expenses (1,011,242) (992,066) Net impairment (losses)/gain on financial assets (38,764) 30,888 Other expenses (333,413) (48,172) Other income 1,292,402 353,624 Finance cost (1,537,950) (1,528,903) Profit before taxation 2,860,665 918,846 Taxation (683,588) (117,980) Profit for the period 2,177,077 800,866 EPS (Rs/share) 4.97 1.82 GP% 17.71% 15.61% PBT% 10.43% 4.20% PAT% 7.94% 3.66% Production and Sales volumetric data is as under: HY2022 HY2021 in MT Production: Clinker 3,356,283 3,094,799 Cement 2,751,340 2,778,473 Sales: Total Cement 2,709,973 2,756,448 Local Cement (excluding own consumption) 2,534,154 2,703,221 Export Cement 175,819 53,227 Clinker Sale 754,905 1,008,205

FY22 came with high expectations on part of Government to achieve high growth numbers at macro-economic levels. High PSDP expenditure was budgeted. Targeted subsidies were planned at different sectors of economy. Agriculture sector was heavily incentivized with 'Kisan card', high support prices, laws relating to timely payments to farmers and National Agriculture Emergency program. Construction sector was also focused with subsidies on housing loans, extension in tax amnesty and through regulatory enforcement by State Bank of Pakistan. This pace was halted by the world-wide inflation crisis mainly on account of high fuel and energy prices. As a result, Pakistan economy exposed to fault lines in early months of the year. Current account deficit that started showing signs of weakness in last quarter of FY21, carried on in the current year. Worldwide inflation in commodity (particularly coal and crude oil) and edible oil prices made