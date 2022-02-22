D G Khan Cement : TRANSMISSION OF HALF YEARLY REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021
Half Yearly
Report,
December 31,
2021
(Un-audited)
D.G. KHAN CEMENT
COMPANY LIMITED
TABLE OF CONTENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Company Information
02
Directors' Report
03
CONDENSED INTERIM UNCONSOLIDATED
Independent Auditor's Review Report
11
Statement of Financial Position
12
Statement of Profit or Loss - Unaudited
14
Statement of Comprehensive Income - Unaudited
15
Statement of Changes In Equity - Unaudited
16
Statement of Cash Flows - Unaudited
17
Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim
Unconsolidated Financial Information - Unaudited
18
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
Statement of Financial Position
32
Statement of Profit or Loss - Unaudited
34
Statement of Comprehensive Income - Unaudited
35
Statement of Changes In Equity - Unaudited
36
Statement of Cash Flows - Unaudited
37
Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim
Consolidated Financial Information - Unaudited
38
COMPANY INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Mrs. Naz Mansha
Chairperson / Non-Executive
Mr. Raza Mansha
Chief Executive / Executive
Mr. Khalid Niaz Khawaja
Independent
Mr. Usama Mahmud
Independent
Mr. Mahmood Akhtar
Non-Executive
Mr. Farid Noor Ali Fazal
Executive
Mr. Shahzad Ahmad Malik
Non-Executive
Female Director 01
Male Directors 06
Audit Committee
Mr. Khalid Niaz Khawaja
Member/Chairman
Mr. Mahmood Akhtar
Member
Mr. Usama Mahmud
Member
Human Resource & Remuneration Committee
Mr. Khalid Niaz Khawaja
Member/Chairman
Mr. Raza Mansha
Member
Mr. Shahzad Ahmad Malik
Member
Management
Mr. Raza Mansha
Chief Executive Officer
Dr. Arif Bashir
Director Technical & Operations
Mr. Farid Noor Ali Fazal
Director Marketing
Mr. Inayat Ullah Niazi
Chief Financial Officer
Company Secretary
Mr. Khalid Mahmood Chohan
Bankers
Allied Bank Limited
MCB Islamic Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
Bank Al-Habib Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
Samba Bank Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank
Soneri Bank Limited
Faysal Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited Limited
The Bank of Punjab
Habib Metropolitan Bank
United Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
The Bank of Khyber
JS Bank Limited
Silk Bank Limited
Citi Bank N.A.
Industrial and Commercial Bank
Askari Bank Limited
of China (ICBC)
External Auditors
A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisors
Mr. Shahid Hamid, Bar-at-Law
Important Identification Numbers of Company
CUIN: 0006469
NTN: 1213275-6
STRN: 0402252300164
PSX Symbol: DGKC
Company Products
I. Clinker
Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC)
III. Sulphate Resistant Cement (SRC)
HS Code
Clinker: 2523.1000
Cement: 2523.2900
Applicable Laws & Regulations
Many laws and regulations apply to the Company including:
The Companies Act
Stock Exchange Regulations
Code of Corporate Governance
International Accounting and Financial Reporting Standards
International Auditing Standards
Income Tax Law
Sales Tax Law
Excise Laws
Property Laws
Labour Laws
Health & Safety Laws
Environmental Laws
Banking Regulations, etc.
Company Rating
Long Term: AA -
Short Term: A1+
Outlook: Stable
Rating Agency: PACRA
Rating Date: March 04, 2021
Registered Office
Nishat House, 53-A, Lawrence Road, Lahore-Pakistan.
UAN: +92 42 111 11 33 33
Fax: +92 42 36367414
Email: info@dgcement.com
web site: www.dgcement.com
Factories
Khofli Sattai, Distt., Dera Ghazi Khan-Pakistan.
Phone: +92-641-460025-7
Fax: +92-641-462392
Email: dgsite@dgcement.com
12, K.M. Choa Saidan Shah Road, Khairpur,
Tehsil Kallar Kahar, Distt. Chakwal-Pakistan.
Phone: +92-543-650215-8
Fax: +92-543-650231
Chichaee Gadani Main RCD, HUB
Distt. Lasbela, Pakistan
UAN: +92 42 111 11 33 33
Share Registrar: THK Associates (Pvt) Ltd
Head Office, Karachi
Branch Office, Lahore
Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial
Siddique Trade Centre,
Street No. 2, DHA Phase_VII,
Office No. PL-29, PL Floor,
Karachi 75500.
72 Main Boulevard,
UAN: 021 111 000 322
Gulberg II, Lahore
Tel: 021 353 10 191, Fax: 021 353 10 190
Phone: +92 42 3578 1682
For Investors' Information, Comments, Inquiries, Complaints
Mr. Farid Fazal
(Director Marketing)
E-mail: ffazal@dgcement.com
Phone: +92 42 111 11 33 33
(Marketing related queries)
Mr. Inayat Ullah Niazi
(Chief Financial Officer)
E-mail: iniazi@dgcement.com
Phone: +92 42 111 11 33 33
Mr. Khalid Mehmood Chohan
(Company Secretary)
E-mail: kchohan@dgcement.com
Phone: +92 42 111 11 33 33
Directors' Report
The directors of your company are pleased to present you the results of HY22:
HY2022
HY2021
Rupees in '000'
Sales
27,434,482
21,862,581
Cost of sales
(22,576,459)
(18,449,084)
Gross profit
4,858,023
3,413,497
Administrative expenses
(368,391)
(310,022)
Selling and distribution expenses
(1,011,242)
(992,066)
Net impairment (losses)/gain on financial assets
(38,764)
30,888
Other expenses
(333,413)
(48,172)
Other income
1,292,402
353,624
Finance cost
(1,537,950)
(1,528,903)
Profit before taxation
2,860,665
918,846
Taxation
(683,588)
(117,980)
Profit for the period
2,177,077
800,866
EPS (Rs/share)
4.97
1.82
GP%
17.71%
15.61%
PBT%
10.43%
4.20%
PAT%
7.94%
3.66%
Production and Sales volumetric data is as under:
HY2022
HY2021
in MT
Production:
Clinker
3,356,283
3,094,799
Cement
2,751,340
2,778,473
Sales:
Total Cement
2,709,973
2,756,448
Local Cement (excluding own consumption)
2,534,154
2,703,221
Export Cement
175,819
53,227
Clinker Sale
754,905
1,008,205
FY22 came with high expectations on part of Government to achieve high growth numbers at macro-economic levels. High PSDP expenditure was budgeted. Targeted subsidies were planned at different sectors of economy. Agriculture sector was heavily incentivized with 'Kisan card', high support prices, laws relating to timely payments to farmers and National Agriculture Emergency program. Construction sector was also focused with subsidies on housing loans, extension in tax amnesty and through regulatory enforcement by State Bank of Pakistan. This pace was halted by the world-wide inflation crisis mainly on account of high fuel and energy prices. As a result, Pakistan economy exposed to fault lines in early months of the year. Current account deficit that started showing signs of weakness in last quarter of FY21, carried on in the current year. Worldwide inflation in commodity (particularly coal and crude oil) and edible oil prices made
