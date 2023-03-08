Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. D'Ieteren Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIE   BE0974259880

D'IETEREN GROUP

(DIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:40 2023-03-08 am EST
189.30 EUR   +0.32%
01:40pCar distributor D'Ieteren expects higher 2023 profit
RE
12:07pD'ieteren : Full-year 2022 results
PU
11:58aD'Ieteren expects higher profit in 2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Car distributor D'Ieteren expects higher 2023 profit

03/08/2023 | 01:40pm EST
(Reuters) - Belgian car distributor and vehicle glass repairer D'Ieteren Group on Wednesday said it expected further profit improvement in 2023, helped by growth in its businesses and the acquisition of Parts Holding Europe (PHE).

The company expects a full-year adjusted profit before tax, group share of around 900 million euros ($950 million), against the 733.4 million reported in 2022, and 486 million in 2021.

"Even if we had some capacity issues... we've been able to generate significant volume growth," the group's finance chief Arnaud Laviolette told analysts in a call.

Microchip shortages exacerbated by COVID-19 in China and the war in Ukraine weighed on the automotive sector in 2022, raising costs in tight supply chains.

But car registrations in Europe have been recovering since the second half of 2022, while carmakers like D'Ieteren's client Volkswagen, and Stellantis reported upbeat outlooks for 2023.

The company's Belron business, which repairs and replaces car windshields, produced total sales growth of 20% in 2022, helped by higher volumes and a favourable price/mix effect, despite inflation and supply-chain problems, D'Ieteren said.

"If we need to increase the price again, we will do it," Laviolette added in the call.

The company's Automotive business, which distributes brands like Volkswagen, Audi, and Skoda, reported an 11.4% rise in sales, despite a 2.0% drop in the market for new car registrations in Belgium.

"The Belgian market is expected to progressively recover from depressed levels," the company said, referring to automotive sales.

PHE, which D'Ieteren acquired last year, contributed 38.8 million euros in adjusted pre-tax profit in 2022.

"We continue on the bolt-on acquisition strategy," the CFO added.

D'Ieteren proposed a gross ordinary dividend of 3.00 euros per share for 2022, against 2.10 euros in 2021.

($1 = 0.9477 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Vittorio Maresca di Serracapriola in Gdansk; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)

By Olivier Sorgho and Vittorio Maresca di Serracapriola


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
D'IETEREN GROUP 0.32% 189.3 Real-time Quote.5.30%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.24% 17.484 Real-time Quote.32.07%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.23% 17.49 Delayed Quote.32.16%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.91% 140.06 Delayed Quote.19.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 463 M 490 M 490 M
Net Debt 2022 3 966 M 4 195 M 4 195 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 10 086 M 10 668 M 10 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2 006
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart D'IETEREN GROUP
Duration : Period :
D'Ieteren Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'IETEREN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 188,70 €
Average target price 212,67 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Deprez Group Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Laviolette Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas D'Ieteren Chairman
Charlotte Boucquéau Investment Director
Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'IETEREN GROUP5.30%10 668
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.48%11 489
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.23.41%9 959
AUTONATION, INC.31.11%6 597
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.31.37%5 107
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.4.87%3 103