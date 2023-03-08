D'IETEREN : FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS

8 Mar 2023 - Results

D'Ieteren Group continued on its growth trajectory in 2022 thanks to all businesses, the full-year contribution from TVH and the first time contribution from PHE for five months. The Group's key performance indicator (KPI) - the adjusted consolidated profit before tax, Group's share - came in at €733.4m, up 50.9% compared to 2021 including PHE and 42.9% excluding PHE. On a like-for-like basis, excluding PHE and TVH for both periods, the KPI grew by 27.6% YoY.

Belron 's adjusted profit before tax, Group's share improved by 23.6% YoY to €433.3m, reflecting solid top-line trends and a slightly better adjusted operating margin of 18.2% despite the additional costs related to the transformation programme and an environment of inflationary pressures and supply chain issues.

Corporate & Unallocated (including corporate and real estate activities) reported an adjusted profit before tax, Group's share of €6.0m compared to €4.7m in 2021. The net cash position of D'Ieteren Group at the end of 2022 stands at €634.9m (or €322.0m excluding €312.9m of inter-segment loans).

, namely customer satisfaction, employee engagement and CO2 emissions. The Board of Directors proposes a gross ordinary dividend of €3.00 per share related to the financial year 2022 (versus €2.10 in 2021).

For 2023, assuming no further escalation in geopolitical tensions nor other major unforeseen events and in a macroeconomic environment characterised by limited demand growth and continued inflation, D'Ieteren Group expects its adjusted profit before tax, Group's share to be around €900m. This improvement is expected to be driven by the continued growth from the businesses and the full-year contribution from PHE (versus only the last five months in 2022).



It assumes average foreign exchange rates that are in line with the rates that prevailed at the end of 2022.



The following financial performances are expected from the portfolio companies:

Belron High single digit organic sales growth due to price / mix and increased ADAS recalibration penetration and VAPS contribution in an environment of low volume growth. Adjusted operating result margin to improve by at least 150bps versus 2022 driven by top-line developments taking into account c.€125m of costs related to the transformation programme, of which c.€59m in adjusting items1 (2022: €122.7m of which €53.0m in adjusting items), and a first set of realised benefits. The total envelope of the programme has been revised upwards to €380-420m, out of which €196.5m have already been spent. Free cash flow is expected to significantly increase versus 2022 thanks to better operational results and an improved working capital, slightly offset by higher capital expenditures, namely in ADAS equipment and in the footprint expansion.

D'Ieteren Automotive The Belgian market is expected to progressively recover from depressed levels, and 460,000 new registrations are expected in 2023 (versus 366,303 in 2022). In a recovering market, and with a record-high order backlog, D'Ieteren Automotive is expecting sales to grow by more than 30%, driven by market share gains and continued growth at new mobility initiatives. Adjusted operating result margin is expected to slightly erode as the mix of deliveries, which was skewed towards higher-end, higher margin models since H2-21, progressively normalises, and taking into account inflationary pressure on costs (personnel) and the costs related to the 2023 'Salon de l'auto'. Free cash flow is expected to return to positive levels thanks to the operational performance, and to the normalisation of inventory levels.

PHE High single digit organic sales growth driven by price / mix initiatives and market share gains in a modest market volume growth environment. Adjusted operating result margin is expected to remain broadly stable compared to that of 2022 as higher sales will be partly offset by cost inflation (personnel, energy). Free cash flow generation is expected to improve versus 2022, primarily driven by improved operating performance, combined with tight control on working capital levels.

TVH Organic top-line growth is expected to be high single digit, reflecting a gradual slowdown in volume growth related to the economic environment and additional pricing initiatives. Adjusted operating result margin is expected to remain broadly stable versus 2022. Free cash flow generation is expected to improve versus 2022, driven by normalised inventory investments, while TVH will continue to invest in capex and the Innovatis initiative in order to support its long-term growth ambitions.

Moleskine Sales are expected to continue to grow by at least 15% YoY. Adjusted operating result margin should be above 20%, reflecting top-line trend and continued cost initiatives.



In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry and geographies. The Group currently owns the following businesses:

Belron (50.01%) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 37 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €5,574m and €1,017m in FY-22.

