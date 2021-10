D'Ieteren : Belron distributes a dividend to its shareholders

15 Oct 2021 - Belron

Considering continued strong cash generation year-to-date and as agreed with its shareholders prior to the entry of H&F, GIC and BlackRock Private Equity Partners as new shareholders, Belron's EGM held today has decided to distribute an intermediary dividend resulting in a cash distribution to D'Ieteren Group of €150m.

The dividend distribution will occur in Q4-21.

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry and geographies. The Group currently owns the following activities:

Belron (50.01% of economic rights, fully diluted) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 40 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €3,899m and €583.1m in FY20.

