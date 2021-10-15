Log in
D'Ieteren : Belron distributes a dividend to its shareholders

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
15 Oct 2021 - Belron

Considering continued strong cash generation year-to-date and as agreed with its shareholders prior to the entry of H&F, GIC and BlackRock Private Equity Partners as new shareholders, Belron's EGM held today has decided to distribute an intermediary dividend resulting in a cash distribution to D'Ieteren Group of €150m.

The dividend distribution will occur in Q4-21.


Group profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry and geographies. The Group currently owns the following activities:

  • Belron (50.01% of economic rights, fully diluted) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 40 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €3,899m and €583.1m in FY20.
  • D'Ieteren Automotive (100% owned) distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Cupra and Porsche vehicles in Belgium. It has a market share of more than 23% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Its business model is evolving towards improving the lives of citizens with fluid, accessible and sustainable mobility. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €3,216m and €98.9m in FY20.
  • TVH Parts (40% owned), is a leading global independent distributor for aftermarket parts for material handling, construction & industrial, and agricultural equipment. It operates in 26 countries worldwide. It has a unique operating model and has a clear purpose of keeping customers going and growing.
  • Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a global multichannel platform. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €102.3m and -€1.5m in FY20.
  • D'Ieteren Immo (100% owned) groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages approximately 30 properties which generated €19.5m net rental income in FY20. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.

Contact

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Stéphanie Voisin, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39
E-mail: financial.communication@dieterengroup.com - Website: www.dieterengroup.com

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
