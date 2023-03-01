D'Ieteren : FY-22 results conference call

1 Mar 2023 - Short news

D'Ieteren Group will communicate its FY-22 results on March 8th, 2023 at 5.45pm CET.

Management will organise a conference call for analysts and investors on March 8th, 2023, at 6.00pm CET.

Please find the details hereafter to connect to this call.

To connect to the webcast: use the following link.

To participate in the conference call:

Pre-register yourself for the call using the following link After registration, you will obtain your personal audio conference call details (number and PIN code).

