|
D'Ieteren : FY-22 results conference call
1 Mar 2023 - Short news
D'Ieteren Group will communicate its FY-22 results on March 8th, 2023 at 5.45pm CET.
Management will organise a conference call for analysts and investors on March 8th, 2023, at 6.00pm CET.
Please find the details hereafter to connect to this call.
-
To connect to the webcast: use the following link.
-
To participate in the conference call:
-
Pre-register yourself for the call using the following link
-
After registration, you will obtain your personal audio conference call details (number and PIN code).
Best regards.
Disclaimer
D'Ieteren NV published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:29 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about D'IETEREN GROUP
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
463 M
492 M
492 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 966 M
4 210 M
4 210 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|20,0x
|Yield 2022
|1,46%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 808 M
10 412 M
10 412 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|-
|EV / Sales 2023
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|2 006
|Free-Float
|36,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends D'IETEREN GROUP
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|183,50 €
|Average target price
|209,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|13,9%