Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. D'Ieteren Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIE   BE0974259880

D'IETEREN GROUP

(DIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:08 2023-03-01 am EST
184.90 EUR   +0.76%
12:20pD'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
12:20pD'ieteren : FY-22 results conference call
PU
02/28D'ieteren : Denis Van Weynbergh and D'Ieteren Group are setting sail together towards Vendée Globe 2024
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D'Ieteren : FY-22 results conference call

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1 Mar 2023 - Short news

D'Ieteren Group will communicate its FY-22 results on March 8th, 2023 at 5.45pm CET.

Management will organise a conference call for analysts and investors on March 8th, 2023, at 6.00pm CET.

Please find the details hereafter to connect to this call.

  • To connect to the webcast: use the following link.
  • To participate in the conference call:
  1. Pre-register yourself for the call using the following link
  2. After registration, you will obtain your personal audio conference call details (number and PIN code).

Best regards.

Attachments

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about D'IETEREN GROUP
12:20pD'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
12:20pD'ieteren : FY-22 results conference call
PU
02/28D'ieteren : Denis Van Weynbergh and D'Ieteren Group are setting sail together towards Vend..
PU
02/22D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
02/15D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
02/13D'ieteren : PHE has closed the disposal of Mondial Pare-Brise
PU
02/08D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
02/01D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
01/25D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
01/18D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 463 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2022 3 966 M 4 210 M 4 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 9 808 M 10 412 M 10 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2 006
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart D'IETEREN GROUP
Duration : Period :
D'Ieteren Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'IETEREN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 183,50 €
Average target price 209,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Deprez Group Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Laviolette Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas D'Ieteren Chairman
Charlotte Boucquéau Investment Director
Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'IETEREN GROUP2.40%10 412
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.49%11 980
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.26.09%9 957
AUTONATION, INC.27.22%6 402
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.26.69%5 026
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.6.59%3 122