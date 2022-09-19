D'Ieteren : General Presentation - September 2022

|
% ownership
"Building seamless and
• Exclusive distributor of VW brands in Belgium (70-year relationship)
•
Manages own retail & aftersales network (c.20% of distributed volumes)
100%
sustainable mobility for
•
#1 car distributor in Belgium with a market share of about 22%
everyone"
•
Vehicle financing and long-term car rental through Volkswagen D'Ieteren Finance (VDFin)
• Lab Box: start-up incubator for new mobility solutions
"Making a difference
• Worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair, replacement & recalibration ("VGRRR")
• 16 million customers served across 37 countries
50.01%1
with real care"
•
Very high levels of brand awareness and customer satisfaction
• Also manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance companies
"Unleash the human
• Iconic, inspirational brand born from the heritage of a legendary notebook
•
Based in Italy, Milano and present globally through a multi-channel distribution platform
100%
genius through hands
products
on paper"
•
Notebooks, diaries, journals, bags, writing instruments, reading
accessories and hybrid
migrating content from paper to digital devices and vice versa
"Keeps you going and
• Global one-stop shop for quality parts and accessories for material handling, construction, agricultural
and industrial equipment that also provides a wide range of technical services
40%
growing"
•
Based in Waregem, Belgium, operating 81 branches across all continents
• Unique data-driven operating model and consolidation platform
"Support affordable &
• European leader in spare parts omni-channel distribution and services for light vehicles and trucks
•
Critical distribution partner in the independent aftermarket ecosystem with B2B and B2C sales channels
100%2
sustainable mobility"
• Highly performing operating model based on superior scale and sourcing capabilities, leading online
platforms, logistics excellence and dense distribution network
"Creating timeless living and working
•
More than 30 sites including offices, workshops, showrooms, car parks and warehousing
100%
spaces adapted to the evolving needs
•
Portfolio Fair Market Value of ~€300m
of people and society"
•
€20m of annual net rental income
1 Economic rights, fully diluted
D'Ieteren Group
General Presentation
4
2 Management & several independent distributors will invest alongside DIG in PHE, up to a combined ownership of c.10%.