D'Ieteren : General Presentation - September 2022

• Exclusive distributor of VW brands in Belgium (70-year relationship)

Manages own retail & aftersales network (c.20% of distributed volumes)

#1 car distributor in Belgium with a market share of about 22%

Vehicle financing and long-term car rental through Volkswagen D'Ieteren Finance (VDFin)

• Lab Box: start-up incubator for new mobility solutions

Very high levels of brand awareness and customer satisfaction

• Also manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance companies

• Iconic, inspirational brand born from the heritage of a legendary notebook

Based in Italy, Milano and present globally through a multi-channel distribution platform

migrating content from paper to digital devices and vice versa

• Global one-stop shop for quality parts and accessories for material handling, construction, agricultural

"Keeps you going and

and industrial equipment that also provides a wide range of technical services

Based in Waregem, Belgium, operating 81 branches across all continents

• European leader in spare parts omni-channel distribution and services for light vehicles and trucks

Critical distribution partner in the independent aftermarket ecosystem with B2B and B2C sales channels

• Highly performing operating model based on superior scale and sourcing capabilities, leading online

More than 30 sites including offices, workshops, showrooms, car parks and warehousing

Portfolio Fair Market Value of ~€300m

spaces adapted to the evolving needs

of people and society"