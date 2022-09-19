Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. D'Ieteren Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIE   BE0974259880

D'IETEREN GROUP

(DIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  08:50 2022-09-19 am EDT
152.20 EUR   +1.20%
08:50aD'IETEREN : General Presentation - September 2022
PU
09/07D'IETEREN : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
09/07D'IETEREN GROUP : Share buyback
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D'Ieteren : General Presentation - September 2022

09/19/2022 | 08:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Calendar 2023

MARCH

8

2022 Full-year results

MAY

25

General Assembly

SEPTEMBER

7

H1-23 results

Table of content

D'Ieteren Group

PHE

P 3-10

P 41-46

ESG

Moleskine

P 10-11

P 47-54

Belron

D'Ieteren Immo & Other

P 14-21

P 55-56

D'Ieteren Automotive

Contact info

P 22-30

P 58

TVH

P 31-40

D'Ieteren Group

General Presentation

2

D'Ieteren Group today: A family-controlled listed investment firm

Purpose

To build a family of businesses that reinvent industries in search of excellence and meaningful impact

CD&R3

H&F, GIC and

BlackRock

Management,

employees

and founding

family

Thermote

family

20.3%2

17.9%2

11.8%2

60.0%

Belron

D'Ieteren

Automotive

D'Ieteren

Immo

Moleskine

PHE

TVH

50.01%2

100%

100%

100%

100%4

40%

39%

Free

float

D'Ieteren

59%1

D'Ieteren

Group

/ Périer

(DIG)

family

2% Own shares

  1. Economic rights as at 30th June 2022 (Nayarit 32.54% - SPDG 26.96%). Family owns 62.91% of voting rights.
  2. Economic rights, fully diluted
  3. Management & several independent distributors will invest alongside D'Ieteren Group in PHE, up to a combined ownership of c.10%

D'Ieteren Group

General Presentation

3

D'Ieteren Group - Current portfolio

% ownership

"Building seamless and

Exclusive distributor of VW brands in Belgium (70-year relationship)

Manages own retail & aftersales network (c.20% of distributed volumes)

100%

sustainable mobility for

#1 car distributor in Belgium with a market share of about 22%

everyone"

Vehicle financing and long-term car rental through Volkswagen D'Ieteren Finance (VDFin)

Lab Box: start-up incubator for new mobility solutions

"Making a difference

Worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair, replacement & recalibration ("VGRRR")

16 million customers served across 37 countries

50.01%1

with real care"

Very high levels of brand awareness and customer satisfaction

Also manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance companies

"Unleash the human

Iconic, inspirational brand born from the heritage of a legendary notebook

Based in Italy, Milano and present globally through a multi-channel distribution platform

100%

genius through hands

products

on paper"

Notebooks, diaries, journals, bags, writing instruments, reading

accessories and hybrid

migrating content from paper to digital devices and vice versa

"Keeps you going and

Global one-stop shop for quality parts and accessories for material handling, construction, agricultural

and industrial equipment that also provides a wide range of technical services

40%

growing"

Based in Waregem, Belgium, operating 81 branches across all continents

Unique data-driven operating model and consolidation platform

"Support affordable &

European leader in spare parts omni-channel distribution and services for light vehicles and trucks

Critical distribution partner in the independent aftermarket ecosystem with B2B and B2C sales channels

100%2

sustainable mobility"

Highly performing operating model based on superior scale and sourcing capabilities, leading online

platforms, logistics excellence and dense distribution network

"Creating timeless living and working

More than 30 sites including offices, workshops, showrooms, car parks and warehousing

100%

spaces adapted to the evolving needs

Portfolio Fair Market Value of ~€300m

of people and society"

€20m of annual net rental income

1 Economic rights, fully diluted

D'Ieteren Group

General Presentation

4

2 Management & several independent distributors will invest alongside DIG in PHE, up to a combined ownership of c.10%.

D'Ieteren Group- Performance

Adjusted PBT, group's share (€ m)

484.4

305.4

305.8

300.7

299.3

332.7

203.0

212.1

241.6

247.9

226.1

177.6

157.2

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019*

2020

2021**

2022e

Note: consolidation scope not fully comparable across period (Avis Europe included until 2011; Moleskine included from 2017; Belron at 100% before 2018)

D'Ieteren Group

General Presentation

5

* Post- IFRS 16, including 53.75% of Belron in 2019, 53.65% in 2020 and 50.01% from 2021 onwards

** Includes one quarter of TVH (Q4-21)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about D'IETEREN GROUP
08:50aD'IETEREN : General Presentation - September 2022
PU
09/07D'IETEREN : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
09/07D'IETEREN GROUP : Share buyback
CO
09/06European shares find footing after rough start to week
RE
09/05D'IETEREN : Half-year 2022 results
PU
09/05D'IETEREN : Half-year 2022 results
PU
09/05D'IETEREN GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
09/05D'Ieteren Group SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/05D'IETEREN GROUP : Half-year report
CO
08/31D'IETEREN : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 983 M 3 991 M 3 991 M
Net income 2022 409 M 409 M 409 M
Net cash 2022 407 M 408 M 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 8 039 M 8 057 M 8 057 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 006
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart D'IETEREN GROUP
Duration : Period :
D'Ieteren Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'IETEREN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 150,40 €
Average target price 209,00 €
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Deprez Group Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Laviolette Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas D'Ieteren Chairman
Charlotte Boucquéau Investment Director
Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'IETEREN GROUP-12.35%8 057
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-44.57%10 344
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-2.41%7 765
AUTONATION, INC.-6.27%6 131
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-9.20%3 471
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-8.78%2 506