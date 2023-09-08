  1. Markets
Security DIE

D'IETEREN GROUP

Equities DIE BE0974259880

Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 10:31:06 2023-09-08 am EDT Intraday chart for D'Ieteren Group 5-day change 1st Jan Change
159.50 EUR +3.84% +6.26% -10.99%
04:00pm D'IETEREN GROUP : D'Ieteren speeds up Alphavalue
Sep. 07 Transcript : D'Ieteren Group SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 07, 2023 CI

D'IETEREN GROUP : D'Ieteren speeds up

Today at 10:00 am

Company Profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry and geographies. The Group currently owns the following businesses: - Belron (equity-accounted investee) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 40 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers; - D'Ieteren Automotive distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Cupra and Porsche vehicles in Belgium. It has a market share of more than 23% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Its business model is evolving towards "improving the lives of citizens with fluid, accessible and sustainable mobility"; - TVH Parts (equity-accounted investee), is a leading global independent distributor for aftermarket parts for material handling, construction & industrial, and agricultural equipment. It operates in 26 countries worldwide. It has a unique operating model and has a clear purpose of "keeping customers going and growing"; - Moleskine is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a global multichannel platform. Its purpose is to "unleash the human genius through hands on paper to empower creativity and knowledge in each individual and the entire world"; - D'Ieteren Immo groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages 37 sites. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.
Sector
Auto Vehicles, Parts & Service Retailers
Calendar
2024-03-04 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Ratings for D'Ieteren Group

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
153.60EUR
Average target price
222.60EUR
Spread / Average Target
+44.92%
Sector Other Auto Vehicles, Parts & Service Retailers

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
D'IETEREN GROUP
Chart Analysis D'Ieteren Group
-10.99% 8 621 M $
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited
-42.71% 7 015 M $
AUTONATION, INC.
Chart Analysis AutoNation, Inc.
+42.07% 6 715 M $
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
+38.98% 10 697 M $
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd.
+16.57% 11 676 M $
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.
+23.32% 4 510 M $
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.
Chart Analysis Rush Enterprises, Inc.
+13.56% 3 253 M $
EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
Chart Analysis Eagers Automotive Limited
+32.35% 2 416 M $
DOGUS OTOMOTIV SERVIS VE TICARET A.S.
Chart Analysis Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret A.S.
+37.91% 1 999 M $
SONIC AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Chart Analysis Sonic Automotive, Inc.
+5.52% 1 837 M $
Other Auto Vehicles, Parts & Service Retailers
