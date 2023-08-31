31 August 2023 - Short news

D'Ieteren Group will communicate its H1-23 results on September 7th, 2023 at 5.45pm CET.

Management will organise a conference call for analysts and investors on September 7th, 2023, at 6.30pm CET.

Please find the details hereafter to connect to this call.

  • To connect to the webcast: use the following link.
  • To participate in the conference call:
  1. Pre-register yourself for the call using the following link
  2. After registration, you will obtain your personal audio conference call details (number and PIN code).

Best regards.

Attachments

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 16:03:05 UTC.