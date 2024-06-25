In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group (the Group) is an investment company seeking growth and value creation by building a family of businesses that reinvent their industries and search for excellence and meaningful impact. It currently owns the following businesses: - Belron (50.30% in fully diluted economic rights at 31 December 2023, equity-accounted investee): worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration; - D'Ieteren Automotive (100% owned): distributor of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Cupra, Rimac, Microlino, Maserati and Porsche vehicles in Belgium and expanding into other mobility services; - PHE (100% in economic rights - see note 2) is a leader in the independent distribution of spare parts for vehicles in Western Europe, present in France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxemburg, Italy and Spain; - TVH (40% owned - equity accounted-investee): leading global independent distributor for aftermarket parts for material handling, construction & industrial, and agricultural equipment; - Moleskine (100% owned): develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a global multichannel platform; - D'Ieteren Immo (100% owned): groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group.