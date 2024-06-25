"Promoting affordable and sustainable mobility"

Stéphane Antiglio

CEO

Christophe Gouthière

CFO

Jeremy de Brabant COO (B2B)

Murielle André

CHRO

  1. INTRODUCTION : PHE AT A GLANCE
  2. MARKET
    • PHE addressable market
    • Market drivers & dynamics
  4. PARTS HOLDING EUROPE (PHE)
    • Strategy
    • Operating model excellence
    • M&A
    • ESG & People
    • Financial performance
  6. KEY TAKEAWAYS

PHE at a glance

A leading omni-channel and digitally enabled Western European auto parts distributor

Parts

c.275

manufacturers

suppliers in auto spare parts

B2B

B2C

6 countries

#1

in French LV (1) B2B(2) and B2C(3)

#1

9,500 employees

#5

in Dutch

LV B2B

#2

in Belgian

LV B2B

c.600

distribution sites

c.600k

SKUs

1

leading e-commerce website

c.1.0m

SKUs

in Spanish regions where present LV B2B(4)

#1

in Italian

LV B2B

e-commerce website

c.70k

cB2B.600kcustomers o/w

SKUs

c.4k

branded independent garages

(#1 IAM network in France)

c.2m

conline.1.0mOscaro customers in 2023

SKUs

Offline B2C

presence (OTC)

Financial highlights 2023

Revenues: €2.6bn Adjusted EBIT(5): €231.6m

% ofAdjusted EBIT margin: 9.1% FY23 sales

Sources: Company information and estimates, Roland Berger 2023 Market Report

Notes: (1) LV = Light Vehicle ; (2) Also #1 in Independent Aftermarket (IAM) Truck parts ; (3) via Oscaro.com; (4) Catalona, Valencia Community, La Rioja, San Sebastian community,

Lerida, Huesca and Andorra. PHE is also a leading member of AD Parts (#1 LV B2B network in Spain) ; (5) post IFRIC SaaS & MPB disposal

PHE at a glance

Multi-specialist vehicle spare-parts distributor covering all market segments…

Today

2016

2018

1962

2014

2017

2019

PHE at a glance

… with a vast and growing product assortment

Category

Repair & Maintenance

Collision

Others

Mechanical / Tires / Batteries /

Paint / Body panels / Doors / Glass /

Garage equipment / Diagnosis tools /

Lubricant

Light / Bumpers

Consumables / Accessories

Products

Contribution

to sales(1)

c.80% of sales

c.16% of sales

c.4% of sales

Sources: Company information and estimates

Note: (1) 2023

PHE at a glance

PHE plays a critical distribution role in the complex and large automotive aftermarket

Manufacturing

Car

manufacturers

(Original Equipment

Manufacturer)

Parts

manufacturers

(Original Equipment

Supplier)

Private label

Generic

Manufacturers

Mainly

sourcing

from

OEM

parts,

more

expensive than IAM channel

Mainly

sourcing from OES parts, equivalent but cheaper than OEM

Distribution

OEM aftersales distribution

Independent aftermarket

wholesalers (IAM)

Online

Retail / Service

OEM

Certified repairers

retail

and agents

Chained IAM

Aftermarket

Independent IAM

retailers (IAM)

OTC (retail)

Do-It

For-Me

Do-It

Yourself

Average

Key decision

car age

criteria

yrs

Warranty

0-4

Simplicity

Safety

yrs

5-30

Delivery

time

Affordability

yrs

Affordability

10-30

Flexibility

End

customer

car parc

Sources: Company information, Roland Berger 2023 Market Report

Note: Illustrative and non-exhaustive view of market

PHE scope of operations

PHE addressable end-markets

PHE addressable market

A c.€100bn, steadily growing and resilient aftermarket…

European auto aftermarket (at distribution level, in €bn)

Back to pre-

+2% CAGR

Covid level

+2% CAGR(1)

-14% YoY

+6% YoY

+10% YoY

+5% YoY

98

102

112

93

93

85

84

80

2014

2019

2020

2021

2022

202320252030

Car parc in Europe

330

+14%

375

+4%

390

(Units m)

Vehicle age (# Years) 10.5

+14%

12.0

+13%

13.6

While new car sales are fluctuating with cycles, spare parts aftermarket is resilient as linked to the underlying car parc

Resilient customer demand even in economic crisis

Source: Roland Berger 2023 Market Report

Note: (1) Excluding macro inflation

PHE addressable market

…with a high degree of predictability…

Average age of cars served by PHE is 13 years

Average age of cars served by PHE: 13yrs

OEM

Car 0y production

IAM

5y

30y

Scrap

100%

  • cars serviced in 2025 by PHE already sold today

Ensuring PHE 15+yrs visibility to anticipate & seize long-term opportunities

Sources: companies' information, Capital IQ, Orbis, AAG, Wolk, Roland Berger

Market drivers

… and underpinned by structural growth drivers

A

Growing & ageing car parc

B

Dense IAM presence

C Increasing technology, complexity and value

DElectrification

E

Regulation / Emissions reduction

Other trends

Supply chain

Sustainability

Data /

New

& inventory

Affordability

/ remanufac-

Connectivity

OEMs

turbulences

turing

