"Promoting affordable and sustainable mobility"
Presenters / Agenda
Stéphane Antiglio
CEO
Christophe Gouthière
CFO
Jeremy de Brabant COO (B2B)
Murielle André
CHRO
- INTRODUCTION : PHE AT A GLANCE
- MARKET
- PHE addressable market
- Market drivers & dynamics
- PARTS HOLDING EUROPE (PHE)
- Strategy
- Operating model excellence
- M&A
- ESG & People
- Financial performance
- KEY TAKEAWAYS
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
2
PHE at a glance
A leading omni-channel and digitally enabled Western European auto parts distributor
Parts
c.275
manufacturers
suppliers in auto spare parts
B2B
B2C
6 countries
#1
in French LV (1) B2B(2) and B2C(3)
#1
9,500 employees
#5
in Dutch
LV B2B
#2
in Belgian
LV B2B
c.600
distribution sites
c.600k
SKUs
1
leading e-commerce website
c.1.0m
SKUs
in Spanish regions where present LV B2B(4)
#1
in Italian
LV B2B
e-commerce website
c.70k
cB2B.600kcustomers o/w
SKUs
c.4k
branded independent garages
(#1 IAM network in France)
c.2m
conline.1.0mOscaro customers in 2023
SKUs
Offline B2C
presence (OTC)
Financial highlights 2023
Revenues: €2.6bn Adjusted EBIT(5): €231.6m
% ofAdjusted EBIT margin: 9.1% FY23 sales
Sources: Company information and estimates, Roland Berger 2023 Market Report
Notes: (1) LV = Light Vehicle ; (2) Also #1 in Independent Aftermarket (IAM) Truck parts ; (3) via Oscaro.com; (4) Catalona, Valencia Community, La Rioja, San Sebastian community,
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
3
Lerida, Huesca and Andorra. PHE is also a leading member of AD Parts (#1 LV B2B network in Spain) ; (5) post IFRIC SaaS & MPB disposal
PHE at a glance
Multi-specialist vehicle spare-parts distributor covering all market segments…
Today
2016
2018
1962
2014
2017
2019
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
4
PHE at a glance
… with a vast and growing product assortment
Category
Repair & Maintenance
Collision
Others
Mechanical / Tires / Batteries /
Paint / Body panels / Doors / Glass /
Garage equipment / Diagnosis tools /
Lubricant
Light / Bumpers
Consumables / Accessories
Products
Contribution
to sales(1)
c.80% of sales
c.16% of sales
c.4% of sales
Sources: Company information and estimates
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
5
Note: (1) 2023
PHE at a glance
PHE plays a critical distribution role in the complex and large automotive aftermarket
Manufacturing
Car
manufacturers
(Original Equipment
Manufacturer)
Parts
manufacturers
(Original Equipment
Supplier)
Private label
Generic
Manufacturers
Mainly
sourcing
from
OEM
parts,
more
expensive than IAM channel
Mainly
sourcing from OES parts, equivalent but cheaper than OEM
Distribution
OEM aftersales distribution
Independent aftermarket
wholesalers (IAM)
Online
Retail / Service
OEM
Certified repairers
retail
and agents
Chained IAM
Aftermarket
Independent IAM
retailers (IAM)
OTC (retail)
Do-It
For-Me
Do-It
Yourself
Average
Key decision
car age
criteria
yrs
Warranty
0-4
Simplicity
Safety
yrs
5-30
Delivery
time
Affordability
yrs
Affordability
10-30
Flexibility
End
customer
car parc
Sources: Company information, Roland Berger 2023 Market Report
Note: Illustrative and non-exhaustive view of market
PHE scope of operations
PHE addressable end-markets
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
6
Agenda
- INTRODUCTION : PHE AT A GLANCE
- MARKET
- PHE addressable market
- Market drivers & dynamics
- PARTS HOLDING EUROPE (PHE)
- Strategy
- Operating model excellence
- M&A
- ESG & People
- Financial performance
- KEY TAKEAWAYS
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
7
PHE addressable market
A c.€100bn, steadily growing and resilient aftermarket…
European auto aftermarket (at distribution level, in €bn)
Back to pre-
+2% CAGR
Covid level
+2% CAGR(1)
-14% YoY
+6% YoY
+10% YoY
+5% YoY
98
102
112
93
93
85
84
80
2014
2019
2020
2021
2022
202320252030
Car parc in Europe
330
+14%
375
+4%
390
(Units m)
Vehicle age (# Years) 10.5
+14%
12.0
+13%
13.6
While new car sales are fluctuating with cycles, spare parts aftermarket is resilient as linked to the underlying car parc
Resilient customer demand even in economic crisis
Source: Roland Berger 2023 Market Report
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
8
Note: (1) Excluding macro inflation
PHE addressable market
…with a high degree of predictability…
Average age of cars served by PHE is 13 years
Average age of cars served by PHE: 13yrs
OEM
Car 0y production
IAM
5y
30y
Scrap
100%
- cars serviced in 2025 by PHE already sold today
Ensuring PHE 15+yrs visibility to anticipate & seize long-term opportunities
Sources: companies' information, Capital IQ, Orbis, AAG, Wolk, Roland Berger
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
9
Market drivers
… and underpinned by structural growth drivers
A
Growing & ageing car parc
B
Dense IAM presence
C Increasing technology, complexity and value
DElectrification
E
Regulation / Emissions reduction
Other trends
Supply chain
Sustainability
Data /
New
& inventory
Affordability
/ remanufac-
Connectivity
OEMs
turbulences
turing
D'Ieteren Group
PHE Day
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
D'Ieteren NV published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 15:57:41 UTC.