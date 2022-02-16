Log in
D'Ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares

02/16/2022 | 11:56am EST
16 Feb 2022 - Own shares

Repurchase and disposal of own shares related to option scheme and liquidity contract

- This is an abstract. For further details, please refer to the full press release -

In accordance with articles 8:4 and 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations, D'Ieteren Group announces today the purchase and disposal of treasury shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels between 9 and 15 February 2022.

The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of D'Ieteren Group renewed on 31 May 2018 the powers of the board of directors to acquire and dispose of own shares for a period of 5 years.

The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren Group reached 1,013,455 on 15 February 2022. The total number of ordinary shares equals 54,367,928.

- End of abstract -

Group profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry and geographies. The Group currently owns the following businesses:

  • Belron (50.01% of economic rights, fully diluted) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 40 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €3,899m and €583.1m in FY20.
  • D'Ieteren Automotive (100% owned) distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Cupra and Porsche vehicles in Belgium. It has a market share of more than 23% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Its business model is evolving towards improving the lives of citizens with fluid, accessible and sustainable mobility. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €3,216m and €98.9m in FY20.
  • TVH Parts (40% owned), is a leading global independent distributor for aftermarket parts for material handling, construction & industrial, and agricultural equipment. It operates in 26 countries worldwide. It has a unique operating model and has a clear purpose of keeping customers going and growing.
  • Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a global multichannel platform. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €102.3m and -€1.5m in FY20.
  • D'Ieteren Immo (100% owned) groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages approximately 30 properties which generated €19.5m net rental income in FY20. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.
Contact

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Stéphanie Voisin, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39
E-mail: financial.communication@dieterengroup.com - Website: www.dieterengroup.com

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 558 M 4 042 M 4 042 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 8 018 M 9 110 M 9 110 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 730
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart D'IETEREN GROUP
Duration : Period :
D'Ieteren Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'IETEREN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 150,40 €
Average target price 199,00 €
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Managers and Directors
Francis Deprez Group Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Laviolette Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas D'Ieteren Chairman
Charlotte Boucquéau Investment Director
Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'IETEREN GROUP-12.35%9 110
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.11%18 046
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-9.96%7 867
AUTONATION, INC.-6.82%7 136
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.1.57%4 059
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-10.47%2 786