D'Ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares

13 Apr 2022 - Own shares

Repurchase and disposal of own shares related to option scheme and liquidity contract

In accordance with articles 8:4 and 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations, D'Ieteren Group announces today the purchase and disposal of treasury shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels between 6 and 12 April 2022.

The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of D'Ieteren Group renewed on 31 May 2018 the powers of the board of directors to acquire and dispose of own shares for a period of 5 years.

The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren Group reached 991,454 on 12 April 2022. The total number of ordinary shares equals 54,367,928.

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry and geographies. The Group currently owns the following businesses:

Belron (50.01% of economic rights, fully diluted) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 40 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €4,647m and €815m in FY-21.

D'Ieteren Automotive (100% owned) distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Cupra, Rimac and Porsche vehicles in Belgium. It has a market share of more than 23% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Its business model is evolving towards "improving the lives of citizens with fluid, accessible and sustainable mobility". Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €3,239m and €103m in FY-21.

TVH Parts (40% owned), is a leading global independent distributor for aftermarket parts for material handling, construction & industrial, and agricultural equipment. It operates in 26 countries worldwide. It has a unique operating model and has a clear purpose of "keeping customers going and growing".

Moleskine (100% owned) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a global multichannel platform. Its purpose is to "unleash the human genius through hands on paper to empower creativity and knowledge in each individual and the entire world". Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €122m and €12m in FY-21.

D'Ieteren Immo (100% owned) groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages 37 sites which generated €21.7m net rental income in FY-21. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Stéphanie Voisin, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieterengroup.com - Website: www.dieterengroup.com