Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. D'Ieteren Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DIE   BE0974259880

D'IETEREN GROUP

(DIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:08 2023-03-01 am EST
184.90 EUR   +0.76%
12:20pD'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
12:20pD'ieteren : FY-22 results conference call
PU
02/28D'ieteren : Denis Van Weynbergh and D'Ieteren Group are setting sail together towards Vendée Globe 2024
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D'Ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares

03/01/2023 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1 Mar 2023 - Own shares

Repurchase and disposal of own shares related to share buyback programme, option scheme and liquidity contract

- This is an abstract. For further details, please refer to the full press release -

In accordance with articles 8:4 and 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations, D'Ieteren Group announces today the purchase and disposal of treasury shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels and / or an MTF between 22 and 28 February 2023.

The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of D'Ieteren Group renewed on 31 May 2018 the powers of the board of directors to acquire and dispose of own shares for a period of 5 years.

The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren Group reached 1,332,176 on 28 February 2023. The total number of ordinary shares equals 54,367,928.

- End of abstract -

Group profile

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry and geographies. The Group currently owns the following businesses:

  • Belron (50.01%) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 37 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €4,647m and €815m in FY-21.
  • D'Ieteren Automotive (100%) distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Škoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Cupra, Rimac and Porsche vehicles in Belgium. It has a market share of more than 23% and 1.2 million vehicles on the road. Its business model is evolving towards "improving the lives of citizens with fluid, accessible and sustainable mobility". Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €3,239m and €103m in FY-21.
  • PHE (c.91%) is a leader in the independent distribution of spare parts for vehicles in Western Europe, present in France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxemburg, Italy and Spain. Its mission aims at "promoting affordable and sustainable mobility". It generated sales of €2.0bn and EBITDA of €246m in FY-21.
  • TVH (40%), is a leading global independent distributor for aftermarket parts for material handling, construction & industrial, and agricultural equipment. It operates in 26 countries worldwide. It has a unique operating model and has a clear purpose of "keeping customers going and growing".
  • Moleskine (100%) is a premium and aspirational lifestyle brand which develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a global multichannel platform. Its purpose is to "unleash the human genius through hands on paper to empower creativity and knowledge in each individual and the entire world". Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €122m and €12m in FY-21.
  • D'Ieteren Immo (100%) groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group. It owns and manages 37 sites which generated €21.7m net rental income in FY-21. It also pursues investment projects and carries out studies into possible site renovations.
Contact

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Stéphanie Voisin, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39
E-mail: financial.communication@dieterengroup.com - Website: www.dieterengroup.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 17:18:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about D'IETEREN GROUP
12:20pD'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
12:20pD'ieteren : FY-22 results conference call
PU
02/28D'ieteren : Denis Van Weynbergh and D'Ieteren Group are setting sail together towards Vend..
PU
02/22D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
02/15D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
02/13D'ieteren : PHE has closed the disposal of Mondial Pare-Brise
PU
02/08D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
02/01D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
01/25D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
01/18D'ieteren : Repurchase and disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 463 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2022 3 966 M 4 210 M 4 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 9 808 M 10 412 M 10 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 2 006
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart D'IETEREN GROUP
Duration : Period :
D'Ieteren Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D'IETEREN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 183,50 €
Average target price 209,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Deprez Group Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Laviolette Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas D'Ieteren Chairman
Charlotte Boucquéau Investment Director
Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D'IETEREN GROUP2.40%10 412
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.49%11 980
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.26.09%9 957
AUTONATION, INC.27.22%6 402
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.26.69%5 026
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.6.59%3 122