20 September 2023 - Own shares

Repurchase and disposal of own shares related to the option scheme and liquidity contract

- This is an abstract. For further details, please refer to the full press release -

In accordance with articles 8:4 and 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations, D'Ieteren Group announces today the purchase and disposal of treasury shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels and / or an MTF between 13 September and 19 September 2023.

The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of D'Ieteren Group renewed on 25 May 2023 the powers of the board of directors to acquire and dispose of own shares for a period of 5 years.

The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren Group reached 772,004 (1.4%) on 19 September 2023. The total number of ordinary shares equals 53,708,999.

- End of abstract -

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer

Edouard Janssen, Chief Financial Officer

Stéphanie Voisin, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieterengroup.com - Website: www.dieterengroup.com