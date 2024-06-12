Repurchase and disposal of own shares related to the share buyback programme, option scheme and liquidity contract
In accordance with articles 8:4 and 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations, D'Ieteren Group announces today the purchase and disposal of treasury shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels and / or an MTF between 5 and 11 June 2024.
The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of D'Ieteren Group renewed on 25 May 2023 the powers of the Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of own shares for a period of 5 years.
The total number of own shares held by D'Ieteren Group reached 635,268 (1.2%) on 11 June 2024. The total number of ordinary shares equals 53,708,999.
In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group (the Group) is an investment company seeking growth and value creation by building a family of businesses that reinvent their industries and search for excellence and meaningful impact. It currently owns the following businesses:
- Belron (50.30% in fully diluted economic rights at 31 December 2023, equity-accounted investee): worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration;
- D'Ieteren Automotive (100% owned): distributor of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Cupra, Rimac, Microlino, Maserati and Porsche vehicles in Belgium and expanding into other mobility services;
- PHE (100% in economic rights - see note 2) is a leader in the independent distribution of spare parts for vehicles in Western Europe, present in France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxemburg, Italy and Spain;
- TVH (40% owned - equity accounted-investee): leading global independent distributor for aftermarket parts for material handling, construction & industrial, and agricultural equipment;
- Moleskine (100% owned): develops and sells iconic branded notebooks and writing, travel and reading accessories through a global multichannel platform;
- D'Ieteren Immo (100% owned): groups together the Belgian real estate interests of D'Ieteren Group.