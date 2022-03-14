D'Ieteren : Signing of a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition of PHE

14 Mar 2022 - Group

In its press release dated February 14th, 2022, D'Ieteren Group announced having entered into exclusive negotiations with Bain Capital Private Equity for the acquisition of Parts Holding Europe (PHE).

Following the information and consultation process with PHE's works councils, D'Ieteren Group and Bain Capital Private Equity have signed today a definitive agreement regarding the acquisition of PHE, which values PHE at an Enterprise Value of €1.7bn, resulting in an equity value of €540m.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities and is expected by the end of the third quarter 2022.

In existence since 1805, and across family generations, D'Ieteren Group seeks growth and value creation by pursuing a strategy on the long term for its businesses and actively encouraging and supporting them to develop their position in their industry and geographies. The Group currently owns the following businesses:

Belron (50.01% of economic rights, fully diluted) has a clear purpose: "making a difference by solving people's problems with real care". It is the worldwide leader in vehicle glass repair and replacement and operates in 40 countries, through wholly owned businesses and franchises, with market leading brands - including Carglass®, Safelite® and Autoglass®. In addition, Belron manages vehicle glass and other insurance claims on behalf of insurance customers. Sales and adjusted operating result reached respectively €4,647m and €815m in FY-21.

Francis Deprez, Chief Executive Officer

Arnaud Laviolette, Chief Financial Officer

Stéphanie Voisin, Investor Relations - Tel: + 32 (0)2 536.54.39

E-mail: financial.communication@dieterengroup.com - Website: www.dieterengroup.com