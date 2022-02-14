Log in
D'Ieteren : in exclusive discussion to acquire Parts Holding Europe (PHE)

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Key highlights

  • D'Ieteren Group ('DIG') has issued a binding offer and entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of 100% of Parts Holding Europe ('PHE') from Bain Capital Private Equity. The proposed transaction is subject to an information and consultation process with PHE's works councils. Completion of the transaction will be subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities and expected by the end of 3Q-2022.
  • We are very excited to partner with the management in order to continue to develop PHE. It complements our family of businesses, has substantial value creation potential and is consistent with our ambition of adding several growth pillars to the group, focusing on leading companies reinventing their industries in search of excellence and meaningful impact. PHE has a clear mission of promoting affordable and sustainable mobility and helps to reduce the environmental impact of the existing vehicle fleet by providing repair and maintenance solutions at a reasonable price, while contributing to the extension of the life of vehicles.
  • PHE is fully aligned with D'Ieteren Group's investment criteria and values. It is a critical distribution partner in the independent aftermarket for auto spare parts, holding strong positions in 6 Western European countries: France, Italy, Spain and the Benelux. The independent aftermarket ('IAM') is a large, resilient, predictable and structurally growing market. The company's winning operating model is based on its superior scale and sourcing capabilities, its leading online platforms, its logistics excellence and dense distribution network.
  • Value creation will be driven by organic growth in existing markets and categories through market share gains, expansion into new geographies, products and services, M&A opportunities, and margin improvement.
  • The proposed transaction values PHE at an EV of €1.7bn, corresponding to an equity value of €540m, to be financed with D'Ieteren Group's excess liquidity. The valuation multiple of 7x LTM September EV/EBITDA provides for attractive and relatively low-risk returns.

D'Ieteren Group

Binding offer for PHE

3

Overview of PHE

European leader in spare parts omni-channel distribution and services for light vehicles and trucks

Critical distribution partner

in the independent

aftermarket ecosystem

B2B

c.80%

B2C

c.20%

Of sales

Of sales

c.490

One

Leading

distribution

e-commerce

sites

website

c.600k

c.1.0m

SKUs

SKUs

c.70k

c.2.5m

B2B customers

Online Oscaro

o/w

customers in

c.4k

2019

Branded

Offline B2C

independent garages

#1 IAM network

Presence (OTC)

in France

Market positions1

#4 in The Netherlands

#2 in Belgium

#1 in France

#1 in French e- commerce B2C (Oscaro)

#1 in Catalonia

#2 in Italy

6 countries

8,400 employees

LTM Sep-21 revenues

€1.9bn

International

(Italy, Spain, Benelux)

29%

71%

France

1 In B2B Light Vehicle ('LV')

D'Ieteren Group

Binding offer for PHE

4

Investment attractions & value creation levers

A

PHE is a new growth platform for DIG…

1

Integrated and digitally enabled with critical size and winning operating model based on logistics excellence and superior distribution capabilities

2

Leading player in a resilient, predictable and structurally

growing market with a proven, highly synergetic and low risk

M&A strategy in a very fragmented industry

3

Best-in-classand experienced management team

  1. … with a significant value creation potential

1

Further expand the core business though organic growth and

profitability improvement

2

Enlarge footprint in existing geographies and support growth in

adjacent markets

3

Accompany ESG journey: "Support affordable and sustainable

mobility"

Key attractions

Today

Investment thesis

D'Ieteren Group

Binding offer for PHE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

D'Ieteren NV published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
