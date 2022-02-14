D'Ieteren : in exclusive discussion to acquire Parts Holding Europe (PHE)
02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Key highlights
D'Ieteren Group ('DIG') has issued a binding offer and entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of 100% of Parts Holding Europe ('PHE') from Bain Capital Private Equity. The proposed transaction is subject to an information and consultation process with PHE's works councils. Completion of the transaction will be subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities and expected by the end of 3Q-2022.
We are very excited to partner with the management in order to continue to develop PHE. It complements our family of businesses, has substantial value creation potential and is consistent with our ambition of adding several growth pillars to the group, focusing on leading companies reinventing their industries in search of excellence and meaningful impact. PHE has a clear mission of promoting affordable and sustainable mobility and helps to reduce the environmental impact of the existing vehicle fleet by providing repair and maintenance solutions at a reasonable price, while contributing to the extension of the life of vehicles.
PHE is fully aligned with D'Ieteren Group's investment criteria and values. It is a critical distribution partner in the independent aftermarket for auto spare parts, holding strong positions in 6 Western European countries: France, Italy, Spain and the Benelux. The independent aftermarket ('IAM') is a large, resilient, predictable and structurally growing market. The company's winning operating model is based on its superior scale and sourcing capabilities, its leading online platforms, its logistics excellence and dense distribution network.
Value creation will be driven by organic growth in existing markets and categories through market share gains, expansion into new geographies, products and services, M&A opportunities, and margin improvement.
The proposed transaction values PHE at an EV of €1.7bn, corresponding to an equity value of €540m, to be financed with D'Ieteren Group's excess liquidity. The valuation multiple of 7x LTM September EV/EBITDA provides for attractive and relatively low-risk returns.
D'Ieteren Group
Binding offer for PHE
Overview of PHE
European leader in spare parts omni-channel distribution and services for light vehicles and trucks
Critical distribution partner
in the independent
aftermarket ecosystem
B2B
c.80%
B2C
c.20%
Of sales
Of sales
c.490
One
Leading
distribution
e-commerce
sites
website
c.600k
c.1.0m
SKUs
SKUs
c.70k
c.2.5m
B2B customers
Online Oscaro
o/w
customers in
c.4k
2019
Branded
Offline B2C
independent garages
#1 IAM network
Presence (OTC)
in France
Market positions1
#4 in The Netherlands
#2 in Belgium
#1 in France
#1 in French e- commerce B2C (Oscaro)
#1 in Catalonia
#2 in Italy
6 countries
8,400 employees
LTM Sep-21 revenues
€1.9bn
International
(Italy, Spain, Benelux)
29%
71%
France
1 In B2B Light Vehicle ('LV')
D'Ieteren Group
Binding offer for PHE
Investment attractions & value creation levers
A
PHE is a new growth platform for DIG…
1
Integrated and digitally enabled with critical size and winning operating model based on logistics excellence and superior distribution capabilities
2
Leading player in a resilient, predictable and structurally
growing market with a proven, highly synergetic and low risk
M&A strategy in a very fragmented industry
3
Best-in-classand experienced management team
… with a significant value creation potential
1
Further expand the core business though organic growth and
profitability improvement
2
Enlarge footprint in existing geographies and support growth in
adjacent markets
3
Accompany ESG journey: "Support affordable and sustainable
mobility"
Key attractions
Today
Investment thesis
D'Ieteren Group
Binding offer for PHE
