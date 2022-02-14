D'Ieteren : in exclusive discussion to acquire Parts Holding Europe (PHE)

D'Ieteren Group ('DIG') has issued a binding offer and entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of 100% of Parts Holding Europe ('PHE') from Bain Capital Private Equity. The proposed transaction is subject to an information and consultation process with PHE's works councils. Completion of the transaction will be subject to the approval of the relevant competition authorities and expected by the end of 3Q-2022.

We are very excited to partner with the management in order to continue to develop PHE. It complements our family of businesses, has substantial value creation potential and is consistent with our ambition of adding several growth pillars to the group, focusing on leading companies reinventing their industries in search of excellence and meaningful impact. PHE has a clear mission of promoting affordable and sustainable mobility and helps to reduce the environmental impact of the existing vehicle fleet by providing repair and maintenance solutions at a reasonable price, while contributing to the extension of the life of vehicles.

PHE is fully aligned with D'Ieteren Group's investment criteria and values. It is a critical distribution partner in the independent aftermarket for auto spare parts, holding strong positions in 6 Western European countries: France, Italy, Spain and the Benelux. The independent aftermarket ('IAM') is a large, resilient, predictable and structurally growing market. The company's winning operating model is based on its superior scale and sourcing capabilities, its leading online platforms, its logistics excellence and dense distribution network.

Value creation will be driven by organic growth in existing markets and categories through market share gains, expansion into new geographies, products and services, M&A opportunities, and margin improvement.