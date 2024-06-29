D.K. Enterprises Global Limited at its AGM to be held on 31 July 2024 proposed Dividend for 7,508,000 no. of equity @ 20% (INR 2 per equity shares of INR 10 each) for the period from 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 approved by Board of Directors be and is hereby confirmed for the Financial Year 2023-24. Subject to the provisions of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013, Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared, at the AGM, will be disbursed to those members whose name appear in the Register of Members (in respect of shares held in physical form) or in the records of Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Shares (in respect of shares in dematerialized form) as on 12 July 2024 (Record date).