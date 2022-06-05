Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. D&L Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNL   PHY1973T1008

D&L INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DNL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  06-02
6.750 PHP   -4.26%
06/05D&L INDUSTRIES : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
06/05D&L INDUSTRIES : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
06/05D&L INDUSTRIES : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D&L Industries : Amendments to By-Laws

06/05/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 6, 20222. SEC Identification Number 448523. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-421-957-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter D&L Industries, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 65 Industria St., Bagumbayan, Quezon CityPostal Code11108. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 863506809. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON 7,142,857,990
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

D&L Industries, Inc.DNL PSE Disclosure Form 4-4 - Amendments to By-Laws References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendment to By Laws

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Please be advised that at the annual meeting of the stockholders of D&L Industries, Inc. (the "Corporation") held today, 06 June 2022, via videoconferencing, the stockholders approved and ratified the Amendment to Article VIII, Section 4 of the By-Laws by delegating to the Board of Directors the power to amend the By-Laws for purposes of complying with subsequent requirements of law and regulatory bodies including practices that the Corporation may be required to adopt and to reflect therein.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 29, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders Jun 6, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA
Amendment(s)
Article and Section Nos. From To
ARTICLE VIII, Section 4 Amendments. These By-Laws may be altered, amended or repealed by the affirmative vote of a majority of the stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at any regular meeting of stockholders. The same action may be taken at any special meeting of the stockholders, notice of the proposed alteration, amendment or repeal is contained in the notice of the meeting. The Board of Directors may adopt additional regulations in harmony with the foregoing By-Laws and their amendments, but shall not alter, modify or repeal the foregoing By-Laws and their amendments. Amendments. The Board of Directors is hereby authorized to amend and effect subsequent and necessary revisions to the By-Laws for purposes of complying with best practices, subsequent requirements of law and/or regulatory bodies, The power of the Board of Directors to amend, repeal or adopt new by-laws may be revoked only by the vote of the stockholders representing a majority of the outstanding capital stock at a regular or special meeting called for that purpose.
Rationale for the amendment(s)

The amendment to Article VIII, Section 4 of the By-Laws by delegating to the Board of Directors the power to amend the By-Laws is sought for purposes of complying with subsequent requirements of law and regulatory bodies including practices that the Corporation may be required to adopt and to reflect therein.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

No significant effect on business operations and capital structure.

Other Relevant Information

Amended to reflect the date of approval of the Stockholders.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Kristine Ann Catindig-Ong
Designation Corporate Legal Counsel/Corp. Information Officer

Disclaimer

D&L Industries Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about D&L INDUSTRIES, INC.
06/05D&L INDUSTRIES : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
06/05D&L INDUSTRIES : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
06/05D&L INDUSTRIES : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
05/12D&L Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/09D&L Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/05TRANSCRIPT : D&L Industries, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
04/28D&L INDUSTRIES : Information Statement
PU
04/28D&L INDUSTRIES : Notice of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
03/30TRANSCRIPT : D&L Industries, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2022
CI
03/29D&L INDUSTRIES : Press Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 453 M 594 M 594 M
Net income 2022 2 942 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
Net Debt 2022 6 713 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 48 214 M 911 M 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 987
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart D&L INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
D&L Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D&L INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,75 PHP
Average target price 9,35 PHP
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alvin Dim Lao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franco Diego Q. Lao CFO, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Yin Yong Lee Lao Chairman
Kristine Ann Catindig-Ong Secretary & Chief Information Officer
Joselito P. Rivera Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D&L INDUSTRIES, INC.-28.57%911
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-21.68%52 069
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-11.18%33 784
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-28.85%10 080
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S-1.24%9 656
ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD-30.37%5 255