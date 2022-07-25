D&L Industries : Amendments to By-Laws

Section 5. Conduct of Meetings. At all meetings of the stockholders, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, or in his absence, the President of the corporation, or in the absence of the Chairman and the President, a temporary chairman chosen by the majority in interest of the stockholders of the corporation present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, shall preside over the meeting. The Secretary of the corporation or in his absence an Assistant Secretary, shall act as Secretary of the meeting of the stockholders. In the absence from such meeting of the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary, the Chairman may appoint any person to act as Secretary of the meeting. Upon a resolution of the majority of the Board, stockholders may cond

Section 5. Conduct of Meetings. At all meetings of the stockholders, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, or in his absence, the President of the corporation, or in the absence of the Chairman and the President, a temporary chairman chosen by the majority in interest of the stockholders of the corporation present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, shall preside over the meeting. The Secretary of the corporation or in his absence an Assistant Secretary, shall act as Secretary of the meeting of the stockholders. In the absence from such meeting of the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary, the Chairman may appoint any person to act as Secretary of the meeting.

Section 6. Voting. No share shall be voted by any stockholder, if any installment payable thereon, in accordance with the terms of the subscription contract, or duly called thereon, shall be overdue and unpaid and declared delinquent. Each stockholder shall, in every meeting of stockholders, be entitled to one vote for each share of the capital stock held by the stockholder, in person or by proxy duly appointed as herein provided and except in cases in which it isby statute, charter or by the By-laws, otherwise provided, a majority of the votes cast by the stockholders present in person or by proxy at any meeting shall be sufficient for the adoption of any resolution. The vote at the elections of Directors shall be by stock vote and by ball