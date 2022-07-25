Log in
D&L INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DNL)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
7.040 PHP   -0.56%
D&L INDUSTRIES : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
03:04aD&L INDUSTRIES : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
06/07D&L Industries Declares Cash Dividend
MT
D&L Industries : Amendments to By-Laws

07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 25, 20222. SEC Identification Number 448523. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-421-957-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter D&L Industries, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 65 Industria St., Bagumbayan, Quezon CityPostal Code11108. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8635-06809. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 7,142,857,990
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

D&L Industries, Inc.DNL PSE Disclosure Form 4-4 - Amendments to By-Laws References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendment to By-Laws

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Please be advised that at the annual meeting of the stockholders of D&L Industries, Inc. (the "Corporation") held today, 18 September 2020, via videoconferencing, the stockholders approved and ratified the amendment of the Corporation's By-Laws to expressly allow the conduct of meetings of the stockholders through videoconferencing or other electronic means or remote communication, in accordance with rules and procedures, prescribed by the Corporation.

The amendment was previously approved by the Board of Directors and disclosed on 04 May 2020.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors May 4, 2020
Date of Approval by Stockholders Sep 18, 2020
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA
Amendment(s)
Article and Section Nos. From To
Article III, Section 5 Section 5. Conduct of Meetings. At all meetings of the stockholders, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, or in his absence, the President of the corporation, or in the absence of the Chairman and the President, a temporary chairman chosen by the majority in interest of the stockholders of the corporation present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, shall preside over the meeting. The Secretary of the corporation or in his absence an Assistant Secretary, shall act as Secretary of the meeting of the stockholders. In the absence from such meeting of the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary, the Chairman may appoint any person to act as Secretary of the meeting. Section 5. Conduct of Meetings. At all meetings of the stockholders, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, or in his absence, the President of the corporation, or in the absence of the Chairman and the President, a temporary chairman chosen by the majority in interest of the stockholders of the corporation present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, shall preside over the meeting. The Secretary of the corporation or in his absence an Assistant Secretary, shall act as Secretary of the meeting of the stockholders. In the absence from such meeting of the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary, the Chairman may appoint any person to act as Secretary of the meeting. Upon a resolution of the majority of the Board, stockholders may cond
Article III, Section 6 Section 6. Voting. No share shall be voted by any stockholder, if any installment payable thereon, in accordance with the terms of the subscription contract, or duly called thereon, shall be overdue and unpaid and declared delinquent. Each stockholder shall, in every meeting of stockholders, be entitled to one vote for each share of the capital stock held by the stockholder, in person or by proxy duly appointed as herein provided and except in cases in which it isby statute, charter or by the By-laws, otherwise provided, a majority of the votes cast by the stockholders present in person or by proxy at any meeting shall be sufficient for the adoption of any resolution. The vote at the elections of Directors shall be by stock vote and by ball Section 6. Voting. No share shall be voted by any stockholder, if any installment payable thereon, in accordance with the terms of the subscription contract, or duly called thereon, shall be overdue and unpaid and declared delinquent. Each stockholder shall, in every meeting of stockholders, be entitled to one vote for each share of the capital stock held by the stockholder, in person or by proxy duly appointed as herein provided, or by remote communication or in absentia, and except in cases in which it is by statute, charter or by the By-laws, otherwise provided, a majority of the votes cast by the stockholders present in person or by proxy or in absentia at any meeting shall be sufficient for the adoption of any resolution. The vote
Rationale for the amendment(s)

To provide for another mode of conducting stockholders meetings, as permitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and to provide for voting thru remote communication or in absentia.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC Jul 25, 2022
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws Aug 8, 2022
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

Aside from a physical meeting, the Board will have the option to conduct the stockholders meeting via videoconferencing or other electronic means or via remote communication. Stockholders who cannot be physically present in the meeting may vote through remote communication or in absentia, subject to the rules to be formulated by the Company.

Other Relevant Information

Amended to reflect the date of filing of the amendment with the SEC and the expected date of SEC approval.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Kristine Ann Catindig-Ong
Designation Corporate Legal Counsel/Corp. Information Officer

Disclaimer

D&L Industries Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
