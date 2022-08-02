D&L Industries : Amendments to By-Laws

SEC FORM 17-C

Aug 2, 2022

44852

000-421-957-000

D&L Industries, Inc.

Philippines

65 Industria St., Bagumbayan, Quezon City

Postal Code

1110

(02) 86350680

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON 7,142,857,990

-

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

D&L Industries, Inc.

DNL

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure Amendment to By Laws Background/Description of the Disclosure Please be advised that at the annual meeting of the stockholders of D&L Industries, Inc. (the "Corporation") held today, 06 June 2022, via videoconferencing, the stockholders approved and ratified the Amendment to Article VIII, Section 4 of the By-Laws by delegating to the Board of Directors the power to amend the By-Laws for purposes of complying with subsequent requirements of law and regulatory bodies including practices that the Corporation may be required to adopt and to reflect therein.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 29, 2022 Date of Approval by Stockholders Jun 6, 2022 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission Jul 28, 2022 Date of Receipt of SEC approval Aug 2, 2022

Article and Section Nos. From To ARTICLE VIII, Section 4 Amendments. These By-Laws may be altered, amended or repealed by the affirmative vote of a majority of the stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at any regular meeting of stockholders. The same action may be taken at any special meeting of the stockholders, notice of the proposed alteration, amendment or repeal is contained in the notice of the meeting. The Board of Directors may adopt additional regulations in harmony with the foregoing By-Laws and their amendments, but shall not alter, modify or repeal the foregoing By-Laws and their amendments. Amendments. The Board of Directors is hereby authorized to amend and effect subsequent and necessary revisions to the By-Laws for purposes of complying with best practices, subsequent requirements of law and/or regulatory bodies, The power of the Board of Directors to amend, repeal or adopt new by-laws may be revoked only by the vote of the stockholders representing a majority of the outstanding capital stock at a regular or special meeting called for that purpose.

Rationale for the amendment(s) The amendment to Article VIII, Section 4 of the By-Laws by delegating to the Board of Directors the power to amend the By-Laws is sought for purposes of complying with subsequent requirements of law and regulatory bodies including practices that the Corporation may be required to adopt and to reflect therein.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the By-Laws with the SEC Jul 25, 2022 Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended By-Laws Aug 8, 2022

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any No significant effect on business operations and capital structure. Other Relevant Information Amended to reflect the date of SEC approval and date of receipt of SEC approval.

Attached is the amended By Laws of D&L Industries, Inc.

Filed on behalf by: Name Kristine Ann Catindig-Ong Designation Corporate Legal Counsel/Corp. Information Officer

Amendment(s)The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)