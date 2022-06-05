Log in
    DNL   PHY1973T1008

D&L INDUSTRIES, INC.

(DNL)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  06-02
6.750 PHP   -4.26%
6.750 PHP   -4.26%
06/05 D&L INDUSTRIES : Amendments to By-Laws
PU
06/05 D&L INDUSTRIES : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
06/05 D&L INDUSTRIES : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
D&L Industries : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

06/05/2022
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 6, 20222. SEC Identification Number 448523. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-421-957-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter D&L Industries, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 65 Industria St., Bagumbayan, Quezon CityPostal Code11108. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8635-06809. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON 7,142,857,990
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein -

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

D&L Industries, Inc.DNL PSE Disclosure Form 4-24 - Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Results of the annual meeting of the stockholders of D&L Industries, Inc. held via video conferencing today, 6 June 2022.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Results of the annual meeting of the stockholders of D&L Industries, Inc. held via video conferencing today, 6 June 2022.

List of elected directors for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
Name of Person Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct Indirect
Yin Yong L. Lao 32,993,601 14,780,566 Jadel Holdings Co., Inc. and CEE Industries, Inc.
John L. Lao 71,497,202 8,450,178 Jadel Holdings Co., Inc., Prime Spin, Inc. and Jadana, Inc.
Alvin D. Lao 8,940,500 1,931,578 Allvee United, Inc., Prime Spin, Inc., Smartworks Trading Co., Inc. and Jadana, Inc.
Mercedita S. Nolledo 700,000 0 N/A
Filemon T. Berba, Jr. 200,002 0 N/A
Lydia Balatbat-Echauz 89,500 0 N/A
Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo 100 0 N/A
External auditor Isla Lipana & Co.
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the stockholders

1. Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting
2. Approval of Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021
3. Approval of Amendment to By-Laws
4. Election of Auditors
5. Election of Directors
6. Consideration of such other business as may properly come before the meeting

Other Relevant Information

None.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Kristine Ann Catindig-Ong
Designation Corporate Legal Counsel/Corp. Information Officer

Disclaimer

D&L Industries Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
