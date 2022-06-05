D&L Industries : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting

SEC FORM 17-C

D&L Industries, Inc.

DNL

Results of the annual meeting of the stockholders of D&L Industries, Inc. held via video conferencing today, 6 June 2022.

Name of Person Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect Yin Yong L. Lao 32,993,601 14,780,566 Jadel Holdings Co., Inc. and CEE Industries, Inc. John L. Lao 71,497,202 8,450,178 Jadel Holdings Co., Inc., Prime Spin, Inc. and Jadana, Inc. Alvin D. Lao 8,940,500 1,931,578 Allvee United, Inc., Prime Spin, Inc., Smartworks Trading Co., Inc. and Jadana, Inc. Mercedita S. Nolledo 700,000 0 N/A Filemon T. Berba, Jr. 200,002 0 N/A Lydia Balatbat-Echauz 89,500 0 N/A Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo 100 0 N/A

External auditor Isla Lipana & Co.

List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the stockholders 1. Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting

2. Approval of Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021

3. Approval of Amendment to By-Laws

4. Election of Auditors

5. Election of Directors

6. Consideration of such other business as may properly come before the meeting Other Relevant Information None.

Filed on behalf by: Name Kristine Ann Catindig-Ong Designation Corporate Legal Counsel/Corp. Information Officer

List of elected directors for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer