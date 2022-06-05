D&L Industries : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
06/05/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
D&L Industries, Inc.DNL
PSE Disclosure Form 4-25 - Results of Organizational Meeting References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Results of the organizational meeting of the Board of Directors of D&L Industries, Inc. held via video conferencing today, 6 June 2022.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
List of elected officers for the ensuing year with their corresponding shareholdings in the Issuer
Name of Person
Position/Designation
Shareholdings in the Listed Company
Nature of Indirect Ownership
Direct
Indirect
Dean L. Lao
Chairman Emeritus
1,549,500
42,059
Jadel Holdings Co., Inc. and SmartWorks Trading Co., Inc.
Yin Yong L. Lao
Chairman
32,993,601
14,780,566
Jadel Holdings Co., Inc. and CEE Industries, Inc.
John L. Lao
Vice-Chairman
71,497,202
8,450,178
Jadel Holdings Co., Inc., Jadana, Inc. and Prime Spin, Inc.
Alvin D. Lao
President and CEO
8,940,500
1,931,578
Allvee United, Inc., Jadana, Inc., Prime Spin, Inc. and SmartWorks Trading Co., Inc.
Franco Diego Q. Lao
Treasurer, CFO, Compliance Officer
1,279,000
18,443,918
Jadana, Inc.
Joselito P. Rivera
COO
250,000
0
N/A
Kristine Ann C. Catindig-Ong
Corporate Secretary, Corporate Information Officer, Corporate Legal Counsel
296,000
0
N/A
Ainslee Anne T. Lao
Assistant Corporate Secretary
1,383,600
17,988,402
Jadana, Inc.
Dean A. Lao, Jr.
Managing Director of Chemrez Technologies, Inc.
1,653,000
2,298,057
Hansevian, Inc. and Smartworks Trading Co., Inc.
Lester A. Lao
Managing Director of First in Colours, Incorporated and D&L Polymer and Colours, Inc.
1,023,000
42,682,872
Hansevian, Inc., Prime Spin, Inc. and Smartworks Trading Co., Inc.
Vincent D. Lao
Managing Director of Oleo-Fats, Incorporated
2,643,000
1,931,520
Allvee United, Inc. and SmartWorks Trading Co., Inc.
List of Committees and Membership
Name of Committees
Members
Position/Designation in Committee
Executive Committee
Dean L. Lao
Chairperson
Executive Committee
Leon L. Lao
Member
Executive Committee
Alex L. Lao
Member
Executive Committee
Yin Yong L. Lao
Member
Executive Committee
John L. Lao
Member
Executive Committee
Alvin D. Lao
Member
Audit Committee
Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo
Chairperson
Audit Committee
Filemon T. Berba, Jr.
Member
Audit Committee
Mercedita S. Nolledo
Member
Audit Committee
Lydia R. Balatbat-Echauz
Member
Nomination Committee
John L. Lao
Chairperson
Nomination Committee
Alvin D. Lao
Member
Nomination Committee
Filemon T. Berba, Jr.
Member
Remuneration Committee
Yin Yong L. Lao
Chairperson
Remuneration Committee
Mercedita S. Nolledo
Member
Remuneration Committee
John L. Lao
Member
Corporate Governance Committee
Mercedita S. Nolledo
Chairperson
Corporate Governance Committee
Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo
Member
Corporate Governance Committee
Yin Yong L. Lao
Member
Corporate Governance Committee
Lydia R. Balatbat-Echauz
Member
Risk Oversight Committee
Filemon T. Berba, Jr.
Chairperson
Risk Oversight Committee
Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo
Member
Risk Oversight Committee
Alvin D. Lao
Member
Risk Oversight Committee
John L. Lao
Member
Risk Oversight Committee
Lydia R. Balatbat-Echauz
Member
Related Party Transaction Committee
Lydia R. Balatbat-Echauz
Chairperson
Related Party Transaction Committee
Mercedita S. Nolledo
Member
Related Party Transaction Committee
Filemon T. Berba, Jr.
Member
Advisory Board
Dean L. Lao
Member
Advisory Board
Leon L. Lao
Member
Advisory Board
Alex L. Lao
Member
List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors
Appointment of Lead Independent Director - Atty. Mercedita S. Nolledo.