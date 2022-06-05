D&L Industries : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors

SEC FORM 17-C

D&L Industries, Inc.

Metro Manila, Philippines

65 Industria St., Bagumbayan, Quezon City

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON 7,142,857,990

Subject of the Disclosure Results of the organizational meeting of the Board of Directors of D&L Industries, Inc. held via video conferencing today, 6 June 2022. Background/Description of the Disclosure Results of the organizational meeting of the Board of Directors of D&L Industries, Inc. held via video conferencing today, 6 June 2022.

Name of Person Position/Designation Shareholdings in the Listed Company Nature of Indirect Ownership Direct Indirect Dean L. Lao Chairman Emeritus 1,549,500 42,059 Jadel Holdings Co., Inc. and SmartWorks Trading Co., Inc. Yin Yong L. Lao Chairman 32,993,601 14,780,566 Jadel Holdings Co., Inc. and CEE Industries, Inc. John L. Lao Vice-Chairman 71,497,202 8,450,178 Jadel Holdings Co., Inc., Jadana, Inc. and Prime Spin, Inc. Alvin D. Lao President and CEO 8,940,500 1,931,578 Allvee United, Inc., Jadana, Inc., Prime Spin, Inc. and SmartWorks Trading Co., Inc. Franco Diego Q. Lao Treasurer, CFO, Compliance Officer 1,279,000 18,443,918 Jadana, Inc. Joselito P. Rivera COO 250,000 0 N/A Kristine Ann C. Catindig-Ong Corporate Secretary, Corporate Information Officer, Corporate Legal Counsel 296,000 0 N/A Ainslee Anne T. Lao Assistant Corporate Secretary 1,383,600 17,988,402 Jadana, Inc. Dean A. Lao, Jr. Managing Director of Chemrez Technologies, Inc. 1,653,000 2,298,057 Hansevian, Inc. and Smartworks Trading Co., Inc. Lester A. Lao Managing Director of First in Colours, Incorporated and D&L Polymer and Colours, Inc. 1,023,000 42,682,872 Hansevian, Inc., Prime Spin, Inc. and Smartworks Trading Co., Inc. Vincent D. Lao Managing Director of Oleo-Fats, Incorporated 2,643,000 1,931,520 Allvee United, Inc. and SmartWorks Trading Co., Inc.

Name of Committees Members Position/Designation in Committee Executive Committee Dean L. Lao Chairperson Executive Committee Leon L. Lao Member Executive Committee Alex L. Lao Member Executive Committee Yin Yong L. Lao Member Executive Committee John L. Lao Member Executive Committee Alvin D. Lao Member Audit Committee Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo Chairperson Audit Committee Filemon T. Berba, Jr. Member Audit Committee Mercedita S. Nolledo Member Audit Committee Lydia R. Balatbat-Echauz Member Nomination Committee John L. Lao Chairperson Nomination Committee Alvin D. Lao Member Nomination Committee Filemon T. Berba, Jr. Member Remuneration Committee Yin Yong L. Lao Chairperson Remuneration Committee Mercedita S. Nolledo Member Remuneration Committee John L. Lao Member Corporate Governance Committee Mercedita S. Nolledo Chairperson Corporate Governance Committee Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo Member Corporate Governance Committee Yin Yong L. Lao Member Corporate Governance Committee Lydia R. Balatbat-Echauz Member Risk Oversight Committee Filemon T. Berba, Jr. Chairperson Risk Oversight Committee Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo Member Risk Oversight Committee Alvin D. Lao Member Risk Oversight Committee John L. Lao Member Risk Oversight Committee Lydia R. Balatbat-Echauz Member Related Party Transaction Committee Lydia R. Balatbat-Echauz Chairperson Related Party Transaction Committee Mercedita S. Nolledo Member Related Party Transaction Committee Filemon T. Berba, Jr. Member Advisory Board Dean L. Lao Member Advisory Board Leon L. Lao Member Advisory Board Alex L. Lao Member

List of other material resolutions, transactions and corporate actions approved by the Board of Directors Appointment of Lead Independent Director - Atty. Mercedita S. Nolledo. Other Relevant Information None

Filed on behalf by: Name Kristine Ann Catindig-Ong Designation Corporate Legal Counsel/Corp. Information Officer

