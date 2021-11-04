Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link International Pte. Ltd., for resolution by the BOD to convene the 2021 special shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/11/04 2.Special shareholders meeting date:2021/11/05 3.Special shareholders meeting location:No. 2 International Business Park #05-27/28 The Strategy (Tower 2), Singapore 609930 4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:NA 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:NA 6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:Discuss to distribute cash dividends. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA