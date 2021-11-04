Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link International Pte. Ltd., for resolution by the BOD to convene the 2021 special shareholders' meeting.
11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
2021/11/04
17:02:22
Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link
International Pte. Ltd., for resolution by the BOD
to convene the 2021 special shareholders' meeting.
2021/11/04
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2021/11/04
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2021/11/05
3.Special shareholders meeting location:No. 2 International Business Park
#05-27/28 The Strategy (Tower 2),
Singapore 609930
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:NA
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:NA
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:Discuss
to distribute cash dividends.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
