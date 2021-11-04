Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link International Pte. Ltd., for resolution by the board of directors to distribute cash dividends.
Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/04
Time of announcement
17:02:40
Subject
Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link
International Pte. Ltd., for resolution by the
board of directors to distribute cash dividends.
Date of events
2021/11/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/04
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
USD$7,500,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Disclaimer
D-Link Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
