    2332   TW0002332004

D-LINK CORPORATION

(2332)
Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link International Pte. Ltd., for resolution by the board of directors to distribute cash dividends.

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/04 Time of announcement 17:02:40
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link
International Pte. Ltd., for resolution by the
board of directors to distribute cash dividends.
Date of events 2021/11/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/04
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
 USD$7,500,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

D-Link Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15 179 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2020 1 240 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net cash 2020 5 937 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 13 562 M 487 M 487 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 087
Free-Float 68,9%
Managers and Directors
Shih Kuo Lin General Manager & Director
Mark Chen President
Hsueh Hu Chairman
Hsiang Feng Chung Independent Director
Chung Peng Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D-LINK CORPORATION-27.53%487
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.28.83%243 146
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.48.58%42 783
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.76.82%39 417
ERICSSON-4.22%36 380
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.22%35 574