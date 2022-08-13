D Link : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the important resolutions of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
08/13/2022 | 08:53am EDT
Provided by: D-Link Corporation
2022/08/13
20:41:42
Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary
D-Link (India) Ltd., the important resolutions of
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
2022/08/13
paragraph 18
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/08/13
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved dividend on equity shares for the Financial
Year ended March 31,2022.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
(1)Adopted the Audited Standalone Financial Statements
for the financial year ended March 31,2022.
(2)Adopted the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
for the financial year ended March 31,2022.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Re-election of directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved material related party transactions
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
D-Link Corporation published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 12:52:01 UTC.