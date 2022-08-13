D Link : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the important resolutions of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/08/13 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year ended March 31,2022. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: (1)Adopted the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2022. (2)Adopted the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2022. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Re-election of directors 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved material related party transactions 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None