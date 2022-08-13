Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  D-Link Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2332   TW0002332004

D-LINK CORPORATION

(2332)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
16.85 TWD    0.00%
08:53aD LINK : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the re-election of director
PU
08:53aD LINK : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the important resolutions of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08/12D LINK : The company's consolidated financial report of 2022Q2 was approved by the board of directors
PU
D Link : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the re-election of director

08/13/2022 | 08:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: D-Link Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/13 Time of announcement 20:42:58
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary
D-Link (India) Ltd., the re-election of director
Date of events 2022/08/13 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/13
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director/Mr. Tushar Sighat
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Managing Director and CEO of D-Link (India) Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director/Mr. Tushar Sighat
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Managing Director and CEO of D-Link (India) Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:According to the Companies Act in India,
 at every Annual General Meeting, one-third of the directors must
 retire by rotation.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:16427
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
From 2019/08/02 to 2022/08/12
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/13
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/6
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

D-Link Corporation published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 12:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
