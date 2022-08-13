D Link : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the re-election of director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/13 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director/Mr. Tushar Sighat 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Managing Director and CEO of D-Link (India) Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director/Mr. Tushar Sighat 6.Resume of the new position holder: Managing Director and CEO of D-Link (India) Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired 8.Reason for the change:According to the Companies Act in India, at every Annual General Meeting, one-third of the directors must retire by rotation. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:16427 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): From 2019/08/02 to 2022/08/12 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/13 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/6 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None