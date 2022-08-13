D Link : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the re-election of director
08/13/2022 | 08:53am EDT
Provided by: D-Link Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/08/13
Time of announcement
20:42:58
Subject
Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary
D-Link (India) Ltd., the re-election of director
Date of events
2022/08/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/13
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):Natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director/Mr. Tushar Sighat
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Managing Director and CEO of D-Link (India) Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director/Mr. Tushar Sighat
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Managing Director and CEO of D-Link (India) Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:According to the Companies Act in India,
at every Annual General Meeting, one-third of the directors must
retire by rotation.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:16427
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
From 2019/08/02 to 2022/08/12
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/08/13
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:1/6
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
