D Link : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the resolution made by the board of directors to distribute cash dividends.
04/26/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/04/27
Time of announcement
00:35:28
Subject
Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary
D-Link (India) Ltd., the resolution made by the
board of directors to distribute cash dividends.
Date of events
2022/04/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/26
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
approximately USD$1,401,507.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
D-Link Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:21:01 UTC.