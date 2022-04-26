Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. D-Link Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2332   TW0002332004

D-LINK CORPORATION

(2332)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
16.65 TWD   +0.60%
01:22pD LINK : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the resolution made by the board of directors to distribute cash dividends.
PU
04/12TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE RESOLUTION MADE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO CONVENE 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING. (ADDITION : Matters for Discussion)
PU
04/12D LINK : To announce that resolution made by the Board of Directors on the issuance of restricted stock awards.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D Link : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the resolution made by the board of directors to distribute cash dividends.

04/26/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 00:35:28
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary
D-Link (India) Ltd., the resolution made by the
board of directors to distribute cash dividends.
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/26
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
 approximately USD$1,401,507.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

D-Link Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about D-LINK CORPORATION
01:22pD LINK : Announcement on behalf of our subsidiary D-Link (India) Ltd., the resolution made..
PU
04/12TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE RESOLUTION MADE : Matters for Discussion)
PU
04/12D LINK : To announce that resolution made by the Board of Directors on the issuance of res..
PU
03/29D LINK : The Company to attend the investor conference hosted by President Securities.
PU
03/29TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE RESOLUTION MADE : Reported matters)
PU
03/29D LINK : To announce the cash distributed from capital surplus resolved by Board of Direct..
PU
03/29D LINK : To announce that 2021 Consolidated Financial Statement approved by the Board of D..
PU
03/29D-Link Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/08D LINK : Announcement on behalf of D-Link International Pte. Ltd. (DI) regarding the loani..
PU
02/22D LINK : To announce the new appointment of CSO approved by the Board of Directors.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 9 987 M 341 M 341 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 2 087
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart D-LINK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
D-Link Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D-LINK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih Kuo Lin General Manager & Director
Mark Chen President
Hsueh Hu Chairman
Hsiang Feng Chung Independent Director
Chung Peng Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D-LINK CORPORATION-12.37%339
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-18.04%215 767
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.17%37 684
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-17.26%36 658
NOKIA OYJ-13.62%29 106
ERICSSON-18.38%27 990