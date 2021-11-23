D Link : The Company to attend the investor conference hosted by Capital Securities.
11/23/2021 | 03:29am EST
D-LINK CORPORATION
2021/11/23
16:03:31
The Company to attend the investor conference
hosted by Capital Securities.
2021/11/24
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:The Sherwood Taipei
(No. 111, Section 3, Minsheng East Road
Songshan District, 105 Taipei)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company was invited to
participate in an investor conference hosted by Capital Securities
to explain the Company's business outlook and performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
