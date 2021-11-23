Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. D-Link Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2332   TW0002332004

D-LINK CORPORATION

(2332)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D Link : The Company to attend the investor conference hosted by Capital Securities.

11/23/2021 | 03:29am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/23 Time of announcement 16:03:31
Subject 
 The Company to attend the investor conference
hosted by Capital Securities.
Date of events 2021/11/24 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/24
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:The Sherwood Taipei
 (No. 111, Section 3, Minsheng East Road
 Songshan District, 105 Taipei)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company was invited to
 participate in an investor conference hosted by Capital Securities
 to explain the Company's business outlook and performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

D-Link Corporation published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
