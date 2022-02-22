D Link : To announce decrease in the number of subsidiaries

Statement

1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting (please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"): Board of directors 2.Date of the resolution:2022/02/22 3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A 4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies: Reason:the adjustment of overseas investment structure. (1)D-Link (UK) Ltd.：Marketing and after-sales service, 100% (2)D-Link Guatemala S.A.：Marketing and after-sales service, 99% (3)D-Link Argentina S.A.：Marketing and after-sales service, 100% (4)Wishfi Pte. Ltd.：R & D, marketing and after sales service, 100% (5)D-Link Adria d.o.o：Marketing and after-sales service, 100% 5.No.of held companies as of the current date:48 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None