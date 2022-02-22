D Link : To announce decrease in the number of subsidiaries

|
Statement
|
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting
(please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):
Board of directors
2.Date of the resolution:2022/02/22
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:
Reason:the adjustment of overseas investment structure.
(1)D-Link (UK) Ltd.：Marketing and after-sales service, 100%
(2)D-Link Guatemala S.A.：Marketing and after-sales service, 99%
(3)D-Link Argentina S.A.：Marketing and after-sales service, 100%
(4)Wishfi Pte. Ltd.：R & D, marketing and after sales service, 100%
(5)D-Link Adria d.o.o：Marketing and after-sales service, 100%
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:48
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None