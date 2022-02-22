Log in
    2332   TW0002332004

D-LINK CORPORATION

(2332)
  Report
D Link : To announce that the adjustment of overseas investment structure approved by the Board of Directors.

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 18:07:33
Subject 
 To announce that the adjustment of overseas investment
structure approved by the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/22
2.Company name:D-Link Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Adjustment of overseas investment structure
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) D-Link (Europe) Ltd. originally holds 100% of the shares of
    D-Link AB, D-Link (Magyarorszag) Kft, D-Link France SARL,
    D-Link Polska Sp Z.o.o., D-Link s.r.o, D-Link Iberia SL,
    D-Link (Netherlands) BV, D-Link Mediterraneo SRL,
    D-Link (Deutschland) GmbH and D-Link (Europe) Ltd. will be 100%
    owned by D-Link (Holdings) Ltd., which will be 100% owned
    by D-Link Corporation.
(2) D-Link International Pte. Ltd. originally holds shares of
    D-Link Australia Pty Ltd., D-Link Middle East FZCO and
    D-Link Holding Company Ltd. holds partial shares of D-Link Brazil LTDA.,
    D-Link Sudamerica S.A., D-Link Systems, Inc.,
    D-Link International Pte. Ltd., all of them will be
    100% owned by D-Link Corporation.
(3) Closing down：
    (a)D-Link (UK) Ltd., which was 100% owned by D-Link (Holdings) Ltd.,
    (b)Wishfi Pte Ltd., which was 100% owned by D-Link Holding Company Ltd.,
    (c)D-Link Adria d.o.o, which was 100% owned by D-Link Mediterraneo SRL
    (d)D-Link Guatemala S.A. and D-Link Argentina S.A., owned by
       D-Link Sudamerica S.A. to streamline the group structure.
This adjustment has no effect on the company's consolidated profits
 and losses and overall shareholders' equity.

Disclaimer

D-Link Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
