D Link : To announce that the adjustment of overseas investment structure approved by the Board of Directors.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/22 2.Company name:D-Link Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Adjustment of overseas investment structure 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) D-Link (Europe) Ltd. originally holds 100% of the shares of D-Link AB, D-Link (Magyarorszag) Kft, D-Link France SARL, D-Link Polska Sp Z.o.o., D-Link s.r.o, D-Link Iberia SL, D-Link (Netherlands) BV, D-Link Mediterraneo SRL, D-Link (Deutschland) GmbH and D-Link (Europe) Ltd. will be 100% owned by D-Link (Holdings) Ltd., which will be 100% owned by D-Link Corporation. (2) D-Link International Pte. Ltd. originally holds shares of D-Link Australia Pty Ltd., D-Link Middle East FZCO and D-Link Holding Company Ltd. holds partial shares of D-Link Brazil LTDA., D-Link Sudamerica S.A., D-Link Systems, Inc., D-Link International Pte. Ltd., all of them will be 100% owned by D-Link Corporation. (3) Closing down： (a)D-Link (UK) Ltd., which was 100% owned by D-Link (Holdings) Ltd., (b)Wishfi Pte Ltd., which was 100% owned by D-Link Holding Company Ltd., (c)D-Link Adria d.o.o, which was 100% owned by D-Link Mediterraneo SRL (d)D-Link Guatemala S.A. and D-Link Argentina S.A., owned by D-Link Sudamerica S.A. to streamline the group structure. This adjustment has no effect on the company's consolidated profits and losses and overall shareholders' equity.