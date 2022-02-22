D Link : To announce that the release from non-competition restrictions on managerial officers approved by the Board of Directors.
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
18:08:25
Subject
To announce that the release from non-competition
restrictions on managerial officers approved by
the Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
competitive conduct:
(1)Mark Chen/President
(2)Joanne Chen/CFO
(3)Rita Huang/Vice President
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Those which are not detrimental to the Company's benefit.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure of the managerial officer of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):The motion passed by a majority
of the directors present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
