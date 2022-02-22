Log in
    2332   TW0002332004

D-LINK CORPORATION

(2332)
D Link : To announce that the resolution made by the Board of Directors to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 18:08:10
Subject 
 To announce that the resolution made by the Board of
Directors to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/22
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27
3.Shareholders meeting location:Liberty Square Convention Center－
Multi-purpose conference room on the east side
(1F., No. 399, Ruiguang Rd., Neihu Dist.,
 Taipei City)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
[1]To report the business of 2021
[2]2021 Audit Committees' review report
[3]To report the Amendment of the "Ethical Corporate
   Management Best Practice Principles"
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
[1]To adopt the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
[2]To adopt the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
[1]To Approve the Amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation"
[2]To Approve the Amendment of the "Regulations Governing
   the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"
[3]To Approve the Release of Non-competition Restrictions
   for Directors
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
[1]In accordance with the Article 172-1 of the Company Act,
   shareholders who hold more than 1% of the Company's total
   outstanding shares after the date on which share transfer
   registration is suspended can submit their proposal in paper to
   the Company.
 Period for submissions: From 2022/03/19 to 2022/03/29　
                         9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.
 Location for submissions: Corporate Finance Div. of D-Link Corporation
 (Address: No. 289, Xinhu 3rd Rd., Neihu Dist.,
  Taipei City 114)
[2]The voting right of shareholders can be exercised electronically
   in this shareholders' meeting. The method of exercising it shall
   be specified in the notice of convening the shareholders' meeting
   and shall be handled in accordance with relevant regulations.

Disclaimer

D-Link Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 15 179 M 545 M 545 M
Net income 2020 1 240 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net cash 2020 5 937 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 1,05%
Capitalization 10 317 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 087
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shih Kuo Lin General Manager & Director
Mark Chen President
Hsueh Hu Chairman
Hsiang Feng Chung Independent Director
Chung Peng Feng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D-LINK CORPORATION-11.58%371
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-9.72%241 289
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-12.40%38 743
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.83%36 638
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-4.36%35 747
ERICSSON-5.85%33 411