D Link : To announce that the resolution made by the Board of Directors to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/22 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27 3.Shareholders meeting location:Liberty Square Convention Center－ Multi-purpose conference room on the east side (1F., No. 399, Ruiguang Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City) 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: [1]To report the business of 2021 [2]2021 Audit Committees' review report [3]To report the Amendment of the "Ethical Corporate Management Best Practice Principles" 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: [1]To adopt the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements [2]To adopt the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: [1]To Approve the Amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation" [2]To Approve the Amendment of the "Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets" [3]To Approve the Release of Non-competition Restrictions for Directors 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29 11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: [1]In accordance with the Article 172-1 of the Company Act, shareholders who hold more than 1% of the Company's total outstanding shares after the date on which share transfer registration is suspended can submit their proposal in paper to the Company. Period for submissions: From 2022/03/19 to 2022/03/29 9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily. Location for submissions: Corporate Finance Div. of D-Link Corporation (Address: No. 289, Xinhu 3rd Rd., Neihu Dist., Taipei City 114) [2]The voting right of shareholders can be exercised electronically in this shareholders' meeting. The method of exercising it shall be specified in the notice of convening the shareholders' meeting and shall be handled in accordance with relevant regulations.