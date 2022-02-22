D Link : To announce that the resolution made by the Board of Directors to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
18:08:10
Subject
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/02/22
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/27
3.Shareholders meeting location:Liberty Square Convention Center－
Multi-purpose conference room on the east side
(1F., No. 399, Ruiguang Rd., Neihu Dist.,
Taipei City)
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
[1]To report the business of 2021
[2]2021 Audit Committees' review report
[3]To report the Amendment of the "Ethical Corporate
Management Best Practice Principles"
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
[1]To adopt the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
[2]To adopt the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
[1]To Approve the Amendment of the "Articles of Incorporation"
[2]To Approve the Amendment of the "Regulations Governing
the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets"
[3]To Approve the Release of Non-competition Restrictions
for Directors
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:2022/03/29
11.Book closure ending date:2022/05/27
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
[1]In accordance with the Article 172-1 of the Company Act,
shareholders who hold more than 1% of the Company's total
outstanding shares after the date on which share transfer
registration is suspended can submit their proposal in paper to
the Company.
Period for submissions: From 2022/03/19 to 2022/03/29
9:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.
Location for submissions: Corporate Finance Div. of D-Link Corporation
(Address: No. 289, Xinhu 3rd Rd., Neihu Dist.,
Taipei City 114)
[2]The voting right of shareholders can be exercised electronically
in this shareholders' meeting. The method of exercising it shall
be specified in the notice of convening the shareholders' meeting
and shall be handled in accordance with relevant regulations.
